Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: vs Utah

Okay, enough of testing themselves against nationally ranked powerhouse teams. I want Marquette men’s lacrosse to get back to what they do best this year: Putting the smack down on teams from the ASUN.

GAME 1: Went on the road oubled up an Air Force team that earned a first place vote in the ASUN preseason poll!

GAME 2: Crushed Lindenwood, 16-5, in the home opener

GAME 3: Wrecked Detroit Mercy, a team that is ostensibly better than Lindenwood according to the ASUN preseason poll, winning by a score of 22-8

Marquette is 3-0 in the ASUN this year. According to what I’m seeing from their official league website, none of the ASUN teams have even dared to play each other yet! Marquette has a three game lead on the ASUN already! Games in hand! How great is that!

[holds finger to imaginary earpiece]

I’m being told that these are all non-conference games because Marquette is a member of the Big East. Officially, Marquette is not 3-0 in ASUN action this season, they merely have a 3-0 record against ASUN teams.

LET’S MAKE IT 4-0, BAY BAY!

It’s actually slightly important to go 4-0 against the ASUN, for two reasons.

Reason #1: I would like Marquette to stay above .500 on the year, and they are currently 3-2 after losing to Notre Dame and Michigan.

Reason #2: Marquette plays at Bellarmine next week, AND BELLARMINE IS IN THE ASUN! YOU CAN’T BE 5-0 AND UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE ASUN UNLESS YOU GET TO 4-0 FIRST! YEAAAAAAH

Game #6: vs Utah Utes (1-3)

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: A sold out Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports with Scott Sudikoff and Eric Simon calling the action

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Bluesky Updates: @AnonymousEagle

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteMLax

Marquette is 0-2 all time against Utah. This is the third straight season that the two sides have faced off with the Utes winning by one goal in Milwaukee in 2022 and by two goals in Salt Lake City last season.

Utah is the favorite in the ASUN this season, as much as one can be a favorite when Marquette is already 3-0 in ASUN action. The Utes earned nine of the 10 first place votes, with the other one going to Air Force, a team that Marquette beat on the road by a score of 12-6. Three players made their way onto the preseason all-conference team with two of them earning individual positional honors. Jared Andreala is the ASUN Preseason Midfielder of the Year, while Joey Boylston is the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The third guy in that all-conference crew is attackman Tyler Bradbury. To give you an idea of what kind of player Andreala is, he had a hat trick against Notre Dame in Utah’s NCAA tournament contest against the eventual national champions.

With all that in mind, this season has not started out well for Utah. It started with three straight losses: at Ohio State, home to Denver, and at Syracuse. The first one is probably the most annoying one to the Utes faithful, as that’s the game that wasn’t against a team ranked #6 in the country at the time. The most frustrating one might be the Denver loss, as the Pioneers scored six of their 16 goals in the fourth quarter while allowing just one to Utah.

The Utes’ most recent game came last Saturday when they played host to Vermont. That one fell Utah’s way pretty quickly as they were up 4-0 before the midway point of the first quarter and 8-1 late in the first. It just snowballed from there, and Utah scored the final five goals of their 22-12 win, their first victory of the season.

One of the reasons that it was important to highlight Andreala earlier is because he’s only played once this season. He fired off two shots against Denver, and that’s his only action of the year so far. I don’t think I’m stepping out of bounds to say that Utah might be a slightly different team than expected when they don’t have the guy who’s expected to be the best midfielder in their conference..... but it’s not like Utah’s short on talented scorers. Utah’s top three scorers so far this season, everyone who has 10 points already, are their top three scorers from last year: The aforementioned Bradbury along with Ryan Stines and Jordan Hyde. Bradbury and Hyde both had more than 55 points last season, and Stines just barely missed the 50 point plateau at 49 in their 17 games. Hyde had the edge in goals a year ago with 49, while Bradbury was the top assist man on the squad with 23. This year, it’s Stines with the early advantage with 13 points and 10 goals topping the chart for Utah, while Stines and Bradbury are tied for the team lead in assists with three through four games.

Colin Lenskold has minded the net all but the final minutes of the Syracuse and Vermont games so far this season. His save percentage isn’t too bad at .462, considering he had to play two two 10 teams in there, but the goals are stacking up as a result. He’s letting in 14.48 goals per 60 minutes, but that’s more a commentary of strength of schedule and a liiiiiiitle bit of the field defense in front of him than it is a judgement of his abilities. Lenskold started 16 games a year ago as a freshman, so none of this is new to him.