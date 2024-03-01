Shaka Smart On Tyler Kolek’s Oblique Muscle Injury

Are you all tuning in for Shaka Smart’s weekly radio show with Jen Lada live from the Motor Bar and Grill at the Harley Davidson Museum every Thursday? The Marquette men’s basketball head coach is open, honest, and frank each and every week and provides wonderful insights to his team. It’s always worth a listen, each and every week. It gets streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, and is always available in podcast form afterwards.

This week, however, is particularly notable, as point guard Tyler Kolek left Wednesday night’s game against Providence with about 12 minutes to go and did not return. At the time, the team announced that Kolek’s return was questionable due to an oblique muscle injury. Because Jen Lada knows what she’s doing, she led off Thursday night’s radio show with a question to Smart about what Kolek’s status is. Here’s what he said, as transcribed from the podcast as the YouTube and Facebook video archive lost the first segment of the show:

Well, he spent a lot of time today with our training staff and our doctors, and he’s still being evaluated. He did injure a muscle, his oblique. Don’t really have a timetable on exactly when he’ll get back. He didn’t do anything today, practice-wise. But, Tyler’s a guy that — I can promise you this — as soon as he’s available and he’s physically capable of coming back, he will be back. But at the same time, he tried to go back in the game after he sustained that injury, and it was too painful to play. So we want to make sure we get that right for him. Right now, they’re still kind of figuring out what the right course of action is in terms of the short term.

Smart continued, after Lada noted that sometimes you don’t realize how much your oblique muscles in your abdomen are getting used for things, especially in passing while playing basketball.

Well, that’s how he hurt it, making a pass, kind of twisting his body. And it is a unique injury for basketball. You see it much more often in baseball, with the, violent movement of your body, kind of twisting. It’s something that I don’t know that you necessarily can tough through it. It’s not like when he sprained his ankle before the Illinois game, and he just went out there and just kind of pulled the wheel, the wheel was free. I don’t know that it’s that type of injury, which is something that kind of is what it is. We’ve got good doctors and trainers and they’ll make sure that they put them in the best position.

“Don’t really have a timetable on exactly when he’ll get back” and “didn’t practice on Thursday” definitely don’t sound like things that indicate that Kolek will be able to play on Saturday afternoon against #12 Creighton. With that said, the fact that Kolek wasn’t completely ruled out of Wednesday night’s game after he left when the Golden Eagles were up 24 at halftime and up 21 when Kolek checked out does indicate a certain amount of optimism. If the training staff on scene didn’t immediately say “hey, he can’t play any more like this,” then a natural conclusion to draw is that with a couple of days of rest, Kolek could be ready to go.

The flip side of that is Saturday’s game kiiiiiiiiinda doesn’t matter for Marquette. I’m sure Smart and every single person in that locker room wants to win that game, perhaps no one more than Kolek himself given his fiery on-court demeanor. However, the desire to win a road game against the #12 team in the country has to be balanced against the idea of a completely healthy Kolek next week Wednesday when UConn comes to Fiserv Forum. Or starting on March 14th in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. Or for Marquette’s first round game in the NCAA tournament on either March 21st or 22nd.

If we’re being honest about it, Marquette can’t win a Big East regular season title without some help from Seton Hall and Providence when they play Connecticut over the next eight days. Sitting Kolek down — perhaps even leaving him at home instead of making him fly to and from Omaha to not play — for a game or perhaps more and sacrificing some percentage of possibility of victory might be the best decision for this team and their goals to make a deep post-season run.