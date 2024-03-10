Worst Offense Ever: #1 UConn 58, #5 Marquette 29

January 17, 1976: Marquette women’s basketball plays their first ever recorded game, setting a program record for most and fewest points scored in a 71-54 loss at home to Carthage.

January 24, 1976: Marquette travels out to Wisconsin-Whitewater for the second game in program history, and takes a 71-30 loss to the Warhawks. This sets a new record for fewest points scored in a Marquette women’s basketball game.

FAST FORWARD LITERALLY MORE THAN FORTY-EIGHT YEARS

March 10, 2024: Marquette scores 29 points in the first 35 minutes and 11 seconds of their Big East tournament semifinal game against top seeded UConn, as Jordan King’s bucket pulls the Golden Eagles within 11. The Huskies end the game on an 18-0 run, knocking the Golden Eagles out of the tournament by a final score of 58-29.

Marquette scored zero points for the final 14:48 of the game. They scored zero points in the fourth quarter. They broke a more than 48 year old record for fewest points in a game, a record that was set in literally the first ever road game in program history and the second game ever. As far as I can tell, Marquette’s record for fewest points scored against what is currently a Division 1 program was 32 points, recorded in a 53-32 loss at West Virginia on January 28, 2012.

You can go get her now, Bill.

Up Next: Inexplicably, Marquette is still going to probably qualify for the NCAA tournament, or at least that’s what ESPN said on Sunday morning and what Her Hoop Stats said on Saturday morning. We’ll have to wait seven full days to find out if those projections are right after this wildly embarrassing defeat.