Power Outtage: Bellarmine 11, Marquette 5

So here’s the good news about what happened in Louisville on Saturday: Marquette men’s lacrosse scored first and they held that lead into the second quarter.

Here’s the bad news: Marquette did not score a second goal in the game until the third quarter.

It was 1-0 Marquette on Devon Cowan’s man-up goal at the 10:24 mark of the first quarter, and still 1-0 when the first quarter came to an end. While that might a little bit weird, it got a lot weird almost immediately once the second quarter started and Bellarmine’s Tayo Oladunmoye scored 54 seconds in. That was the first of three straight goals by the Knights in the quarter without Marquette gaining possession of the ball for a single second, as well as the beginning of a 7-0 run to the end of the half and what ultimately turned into an 8-0 run.

7-1 Bellarmine at the break, 8-1 after BU’s Christian DellaRocco tallied at the 11:52 mark of the third.

So, the game was over here.

Okay, yes, in the general “hey, isn’t lacrosse weird sometimes?” way, it was not OVER over, but when Jake Stegman broke up BU’s run with 11:19 left in the third, it had been nearly half an hour of game time since Cowan’s goal, and the law of averages were not in MU’s favor with less than 27 minutes to go and a six goal deficit.

And yep, that’s what happened. Bobby O’Grady made it two straight for Marquette a little over a minute later, but they would not score consecutive goals again and that’s how you lose 11-5.

Scoring only five goals for your lowest output of the season one week after matching your lowest output with eight goals is not a good way to go through this season. Different opponents, different defense, etc., etc., but that’s really a poor 120 minutes of offensive lacrosse for Marquette, especially after outshooting Bellarmine 41-31 and outdoing them in shots on goal 22-16. This isn’t like Marquette was getting buried underneath a Knights avalanche. They just didn’t put the ball in the net.

Up Next: Well, if you thought that game was no fun with Marquette scoring just five goals, next weekend might get worse somehow. On March 16th, MU will be out in Springfield, Pennsylvania, for what is technically a neutral site game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions were ranked #11 in the country in last week’s Inside Lacrosse top 20, and they will definitely be ranked higher after crushing #8 Cornell 20-9 on Saturday for their second straight win over a ranked opponent.