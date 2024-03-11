Tyler Kolek & Oso Ighodaro Earn All-Big East Honors

The Big East office in New York didn’t even wait for the regular season to end before announcing the 2023-24 All-Conference teams. The press release came out on Sunday afternoon, and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles have two men honored by the league. Senior point guard Tyler Kolek is a unanimous choice for the First Team, while senior center Oso Ighodaro is on the Second Team.

The best in the BIG EAST! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Iquonp4kHR — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 10, 2024

Our all-conference second team! pic.twitter.com/CdxDUNE82q — BIG EAST MBB (@BIGEASTMBB) March 10, 2024

Let’s turn to the Marquette press release on the topic for a rundown on each man’s accolades this season, as that always goes more in depth than the league’s writeup, especially for guys who aren’t on the First Team. First, Tyler Kolek:

Kolek, a unanimous selection for the second-straight season, leads the nation in assists (7.6 apg.) through games of March 9 and was named one of 15 finalists for the Wooden Award on Saturday afternoon. He is ranked among the league leaders in six categories and has six double-doubles in 2023-24.

Kolek is the only repeat first-team member from 2022-23.

And Oso Ighodaro:

Ighodaro is ranked among the BIG EAST leaders in seven categories, including third in the league and 18th in the nation in field goal percentage (.608). Also a second team honoree in 2022-23, he was a candidate for the Karl Malone Award (nation’s top power forward) and recently surpassed the 1,000 career-point mark.

If you’re wondering, “hey, where’s the other awards, like Player of the Year,” well, the league is drawing these things out to build attention. Some of the other awards will be announced on Monday morning, while the rest, including Player of the Year, will be announced on Wednesday afternoon.

As for Tyler Kolek’s chances at a second straight POY honor, it’s on the table. The league acknowledges that one of the six men who are on the First Team will be Player of the Year. From there, it’s not a far logic jump to presume that if you’re a unanimous pick, then you’re a candidate. Sometimes there’s only one unanimous pick, and that’s your guy. Here, there are four, with UConn’s Tristen Newton, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman, and Providence’s Devin Carter. With four unanimous picks, part of my brain thinks that we’re going to see a shared Player of the Year honor this season. Georgetown’s Ed Cooley already said out loud that his vote for POY was going to Devin Carter, who he coached when he was at Providence last season, so it’s just a matter of figuring out where the other 10 votes are going.

Marquette returns to action on Thursday night when they play in the last of the four Big East tournament quarterfinal games. The opponent is still officially up in the air, as MU will face the winner of the #6/#11 game on Wednesday night, and that contest is Villanova vs DePaul. Like I said, officially up in the air, but that noise you hear is 2009 Cincinnati shouting about how dangerous a winless in conference DePaul team is in the Big East tournament.

You can read the entire Big East press release here, and you can read the entire Marquette press release here.