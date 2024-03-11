Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at Ohio State

I thought Marquette women’s lacrosse had a quality outing last time out against #19 Colorado. Part of that is in context, as it’s hard to say that a 17-11 loss is great, but when a game against a ranked team slips away from you late in the third quarter, you kiiind of have to throw your hands up in the air and say “well, things happen.” Heck, Marquette was only down four with 10 minutes to go in that game, so it’s not like it really and truly slipped away until after that.

But in comparison to some other games, particularly MU’s previous game where they fell behind Niagara early and never got it back, it was a good performance. As long as Meredith Black and her team can look at what they did and say “hey, we were thisclose, if we just tighten up a little bit, we can build on this,” then what they did against Colorado can be a positive building block for the rest of the season.

I particularly point this out because Marquette’s next three games look eminently winnable. 5-2 but picked last in the Big Ten Ohio State, 2-3 Eastern Michigan, and 0-8 Central Michigan is on tap before the Golden Eagles host a Michigan team that’s currently in the top 10 and will probably be there in two weeks as well. After the Wolverines, it’s time for Big East play, and it’s pretty important for Marquette to get themselves going in a positive direction by then so they can hammer down one of the four spots in the conference tournament.

I’m not calling any of the next three games a Get Right Game for Marquette, there’s nothing about MU right now or their history with these teams that says “they’re going to walk all over theme squads and get things figured out.” It’s going to be a process. But if Marquette can solve these riddles, if they can find way to stack up three wins to get back to .500 heading into the Michigan game.... well, that would seem to be a pretty good way to go about this season right now, yeah?

Game #8: at Ohio State Buckeyes (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Streaming: B1G+, which is subscription only

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 1-3 all time against Ohio State. The Buckeyes won the first three meetings in the series, first in a home-and-home in 2019 and 2020, and then in Columbus again in 2022. The Golden Eagles got on the board in Milwaukee last season with a 13-12 victory, which ended up being the game where MU broke the record for wins in a season.

Here’s a simple breakdown on Ohio State’s season: They’re 5-0 against unranked teams and 0-2 against ranked teams. They’ve been pummeling unranked foes, winning by at least seven goals in each contest and by double digits three times. The Buckeyes have kind of caught a bad break on their two ranked opponent games, as both came on the road. They lost 15-5 at then-#9 Denver, and in their most recent game, they lost 11-5 to #6 Michigan aka That Team Up North. That game was back on Thursday night, and it was still a contest at halftime with the Wolverines up 5-3. However, Michigan had already scored the first goal of what would be a 6-0 run that included blanking the Buckeyes for the entire third quarter, and that was that.

It shouldn’t be a shocker that Ohio State lost to a top 10 ranked Michigan team, and not just in the “lots of people lose to top 10 ranked teams all the time” way. The Buckeyes were picked to finish last in the Big Ten this season after they went 5-12 last season with an 0-6 record in the Big Ten and then OSU made a change at the head coaching position. So far so good for the Bucks this year, but it’s obviously going to still be an uphill climb for new head coach Amanda Moore.

Marquette’s chances of winning this game may come down to whether or not they can slow down Jamie Lasda. The 5’9” senior already has 22 goals this season, and the Michigan game was the first time that she didn’t put one in the net.... but she still finished with three points on three assists there. That’s three of her four assists on the year, so don’t expect that to turn into a thing all of a sudden, but it is notable that Lasda found a way to impact the game even when the Wolverines slowed down her scoring.

While Lasda is OSU’s most dangerous shooter — she’s shooting .611 even after an 0-for-3 against Michigan — Brynn Ammerman might be their most dangerous offensive player. The junior from Pennsylvania is just one point behind Lasda in that column, and she’s doing it with 10 goals and a team high 15 assists. No one else on the Ohio State roster has more than six assists, so you can see what kind of stuff she’s accomplishing here. They’ve got depth in scoring, as Leah Sax, Annie Hargraves, and Kampbell Stone are all averaging more than a goal per game.

We can expect to see Regan Alexander in net for Ohio State on Tuesday afternoon, as she’s only subbed out this season when the Buckeyes were up big in their first three games of the year. She’s gone the full 60 minutes in the last four contests, and thanks to the limited time played in the first three games, her goals-against is damn near microscopic. Even after giving up double digits worth of goals the last three games, Alexander’s average per 60 minutes this season is still just 7.44 and she’s stopping over 55% of shots on goal. She made more saves than goals allowed against both Denver and Michigan, so it’s an easy conclusion to say that OSU’s problems in those two contests came somewhere other than in the crease.