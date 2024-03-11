Marquette Men’s Basketball Slips To #10 In The Associated Press Poll

On Wednesday, then-#8 Marquette men’s basketball lost to then-#2 Connecticut at Fiserv Forum. It was the second straight game that All-American point guard Tyler Kolek missed with an oblique muscle injury, and the first that he missed after the team announced that he would be re-evaluated prior to the Big East tournament.

On Saturday, Marquette won their first game in three tries without Kolek in the lineup, going down to Ohio and defeating Xavier, 86-80.

This was, apparently, enough for the Associated Press voters to collectively decide to drop Marquette from #8 to #10 in Monday’s brand new top 25 poll. Much like last week when Marquette dropped from #5 to #8 after winning one game and then losing a game to a ranked opponent after Kolek was injured, I don’t have any idea what the voters who are dropping the Golden Eagles are thinking.

I suppose, in fairness, that we should point out that Marquette was not that far from being ranked ninth. Kentucky is there this week with 1,018 points, and Marquette has just seven fewer, 1,011, to rank #10. Duke is the #11 team, and MU’s a decent stretch off from their 976 points. One way or another, it is Marquette’s 29th straight week in the AP top 25, their longest run since lasting 30 straight weeks from February 4, 2002 through December 15, 2003. Shouts to Dwyane Wade. It is also the 15th week this season that Marquette has been ranked in the top 10 of the poll, and that’s the most weeks in the top 10 in one season since they spent the entire season there in 1977-78.

Shouts to Jeff Welsch from Lee Enterprises in Montana. He was one of three people voting Marquette at #5 last week, and he saw nothing to change his vote. That makes him the leader for the Golden Eagles this week as Brian Holland dropped MU to #6 and Walking Twitter Meme Jon Rothstein slipped them to #8. Marquette picked up at least two votes at every spot from #6 to #13, so there’s some wide diversity of thought on exactly where they belong right now. #9 is actually the heaviest spot with 13 voters putting the Golden Eagles there. Jerry DiPaola keeps the concurrent streak together as the only vote at #14, and JB Ricks, who had MU at 17 a week ago, moved them up to #15 now.

We had no changes to the top three in the poll, which means that Houston is still #1 ahead of two teams that Marquette played this season. UConn is still #2, and picking up six first place votes, while Purdue is still #3 and holding four first place votes. Creighton has moved up two spots to join the list of teams that the Golden Eagles have played that rank ahead of them, and they’re now #8 in the country.

Illinois slipped one spot to #13, and Kansas dropped two spots to #16. Honestly, “the teams that you beat are losing ground” is actually a solid point towards Marquette falling in the poll as well.

Texas is the only team on the schedule that’s only receiving votes this week. They picked up one vote each at #19, #20, and #25 to stand tied with James Madison with 14 points.

Marquette returns to action on Thursday night when they play in the fourth and final Big East quarterfinal game of the day. The opponent is still officially up in the air, because they will play the winner of Wednesday night’s #6 Villanova vs #11 DePaul game. You can see why I had to say “officially up in the air.”

You can check out the entire top 25 right here, and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.