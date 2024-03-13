2024 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals Preview: #3 Marquette vs #6 Villanova

2024 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

#3 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8, 14-6 Big East) vs #6 Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 10-10 Big East)

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 8:30pm Central, or approximately 30 minutes after the previous quarterfinal game ends

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 16.7 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.2 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.6 apg

Marquette Injury Note: As of Tuesday morning as I write this — more on that in a minute — there is no update to Tyler Kolek’s condition. He missed Marquette’s final three regular season games after suffering an oblique muscle injury on February 28th against Providence. Last week, he was announced as definitely out for the final two games, but a re-evaluation before the Big East tournament was pending. I do not expect to get an update from the team until late on Thursday as to whether or not Kolek will be available for this game. I could even argue that Kolek should definitely sit this game out with an eye on extra rest for next week’s NCAA tournament.

Villanova Stats Leaders

Points: Eric Dixon, 16.3 ppg

Rebounds: Tyler Burton, 6.3 rpg

Assists: Mark Armstrong, 2.3 apg

Marquette: #13

Villanova: #29

Game Projection: Well, let’s talk about that, shall we?

Editor’s Note: I’m writing this preview on Tuesday morning. This is when I have free time to write it and honestly, waiting until 10pm on Wednesday night is no fun. Also, one of two things is going to happen on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big East tournament. Either

A) Villanova cashes in KenPom.com’s 97% chance of victory, hands DePaul their 20th consecutive loss and their 21st consecutive loss to a Big East opponent, and advances to the quarterfinals

OR

B) DePaul goes winless in league play AND THEN wins their first Big East tournament game for the second time in the last 16 seasons.

Option A is the most likely. Villanova defeated DePaul by margins of 36 points on the road and 25 points at home this season. As of Tuesday morning, DePaul is #322 in the NET, easily surpassing noted national joke Louisville at #216 as the worst Major Six Conference team. So I’m not going to even worry about the possibility of DePaul winning and write this Villanova preview. However, I can’t offer you a Game Projection from KenPom for this game because KP’s site won’t actually post a projection until the game is actually officially happening.

Earlier This Season: Marquette picked up the season sweep over Villanova by way of an 87-74 Monday afternoon matinee victory on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Day in Milwaukee and an 85-80 victory on the road at The Finn 15 days later. The first win was immediately in the wake of Sean Jones blowing out his knee late in the very awful looking loss against Butler at Fiserv Forum. Marquette struggled with their long range shot in that one, connecting on just 30% of their 23 attempts, but they shot 75% inside the arc and turned the ball over just three times in 40 minutes to find a pathway to a win. A 12-0 run across more than three minutes and a completely separate 10-0 run, both in the final nine minutes, locked that W up.

In the return bout, Marquette came in on a four game winning streak and appeared prepared to stomp a mudhole in the Wildcats. Marquette went up 11-0 out of the gate, and a Ben Gold three-pointer made it 37-17 with 5:00 showing on the clock in Pennsylvania. The Wildcats were on a four game losing streak at the time, and the boo-birds were flocking to the partisan crowd. But VU answered that with a 17-2 run that ticked just a little over past halftime, and another 14-0 run early in the second half put Villanova up 51-47 with an awful lot of time left to go. Enough time for, say, Marquette to immediately answer with a 12-0 run of their own, doing all of this while Kam Jones sat out with an ankle injury and Tre Norman was sidelined by a knee strike to his head earlier in the game. It turned into a 25-9 run for the Golden Eagles, but there was still over six minutes left. Stevie Mitchell came up big on his birthday, Marquette knocked down freebies, and that was that.

Since Last We Met: That game left Villanova at 11-10 overall and 4-6 in Big East play. They righted their ship with a 5-1 stretch during the month of February with the loss coming on the road against UConn. We must note that this run included both of their games this season against Georgetown. Still, during that time, according to BartTorvik.com’s handy-dandy data sorting, the Wildcats were playing like one of the 10 best teams in the country. Hard to knock a six game run where you were the fifth best defense in the nation, y’know?

However, Villanova dropped their final two regular season games, falling by 10 at Seton Hall and by two at home against Creighton. That last one had an awful lot of similarities to Marquette’s visit to Philadelphia, as Creighton jumped out to a 24-3 run at the Wells Fargo Center. Credit to the Wildcats to getting to a one possession game with under two minutes to go, but it was too little, too late.

That means the Wildcats come in to Thursday night kiiiiiinda needing a win to get to the NCAA tournament. Maybe it’s too late for them depending on the timing of what the selection committee is doing, but after an update on Monday, Bracket Matrix showed Villanova on just 39 of the 114 bracket projections available to them. Defeating DePaul in the first round does them absolutely no good in the realm of trying to impress anyone, but a win over Marquette, with or without Tyler Kolek, could be the difference between Dayton and the NIT for a second straight season on the Main Line. It also might not be enough to make a difference.

Tempo Free Fun: The first thing that we have to acknowledge is that we honestly have no idea what Marquette looks like against Villanova this season, not really. In the first meeting, Marquette played without Chase Ross and were fresh of finding out that Sean Jones would be done for the year with his ACL tear. In the second meeting, Kam Jones was ruled out that day after trying to play on an injured ankle that absolutely no one should have let him try just three days earlier. It is possible that we will see a third iteration of Marquette against Villanova on Thursday night if Tyler Kolek is held out. All due respect to Ross and both of the Joneses, but I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that a Kolek-free Marquette would be the worst of the three versions. I feel like we saw that quite obviously against Creighton, UConn, and Xavier in the final three regular season games. Marquette’s offense was notably and visibly different in all three contests, because that’s what happens when you lose the national leader in assists.

So that’s the question then: How much of an impact does Marquette playing without Kolek have on this game, or even how much of an impact does Kolek have if he’s playing at less than 100%? We’ve already seen Marquette staple together victories against the Wildcats with notable rotation pieces missing, and we watched Marquette staple together a win over Xavier on Saturday. Yeah, they lost to Creighton and UConn without Kolek, but let’s be honest about it: Villanova ain’t those two teams.

In fact, a bigger question about the eventual outcome of this game might be “exactly how checked out is Villanova?” The Wildcats were favored — at least by KenPom’s algorithm — to beat Seton Hall at The Rock on March 6th, and a 12-1 run late in the first half tipped the game towards the Pirates. Okay, road games are hard to win, but that has to be a slightly disheartening loss for the Wildcat faithful as the team needed something to help them hold on to an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament. Then, after getting closed out by the Pirates, Villanova got wrecked right out of the gate, going down 12-0 immediately and 24-3 in the first seven minutes. A 16-2 run later in the first half barely dented the problem, and it took a 15-2 run in the final five minutes for VU to even breathe a chance to win the game. Credit for rallying, I suppose, but if you know that you need a win, and not just a win but a home win, to lock up an NCAA tournament bid, you’d like to see your team not fall behind by 21 immediately as soon as the game starts. Yeah, beating Creighton wasn’t going to be easy, and had it been a nip-and-tuck game for 39 minutes, you can shrug your shoulders at a two point loss.

But that’s not what happened. VU just didn’t show up for seven minutes off the top, and that doomed them right away.

What does that say about Villanova’s level of attention to detail and focus right now? Marquette figured out to gut out wins against them twice already this season. Do you think Shaka Smart’s telling his team anything other than that heading into this one? “We’re meaner than they are, we already proved that, let’s go do it again,” etc., something along those lines. No, this isn’t a very statistical concept I’m trying to tell you here, but this Villanova team looks an awful lot like a team that’s ready to be blown over and out of the Big East tournament by a stiff breeze much less a Marquette team that’s slightly annoyed about losing to Creighton and UConn in the last 12 days.

Think about it a different way: Marquette’s two games against Villanova are two of their seven worst defensive performances of the season, according to KenPom.com’s efficiency numbers. Four of those games were losses. Two of them were he wins over Villanova. The other one? Saturday afternoon against Xavier, which was MU’s worst defensive outing in a victory all season.

Does Villanova give Marquette fits? Absolutely.

They won anyway twice already. Do it again.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 7-3, with a regular season finale victory snapping a two game skid.

Villanova Last 10 Games: 6-4, with a win on Wednesday night snapping a two game skid to end the regular season.

All Time Series: Villanova leads 27-18.

Current Streak: Marquette swept the season series each of the last three years, giving them a six game winning streak over Villanova. That is an all-time series record for the Golden Eagles.