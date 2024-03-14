Marquette Can’t Rally At Ohio State

After seven minutes were gone in Tuesday afternoon’s Marquette women’s lacrosse game, the vibes were “well, down 4-1 already isn’t great, but lots of time to go, maybe it’s early jitters.” I have to say maybe because this game against Ohio State Buckeyes was on Big Ten Plus and, uh, I’m not paying for a year of that, not for a few lacrosse games. These vibes were earned entirely through watching the live stats tracker from Columbus.

At the end of the first quarter, the vibes were “hey, look, they’re playing with the Buckeyes, 7-4 is a lot of goals for one 15 minute segment, maybe it’s just gonna be a shootout all day and Marquette will have their turn eventually.

With 25 minutes gone, the vibes were “okay, that’s two in a row to get it back to a three goal margin, any minute now, Marquette.”

At halftime, the vibes were “hmmmm, this is not great.”

Leah Sax scored the first goal of the second half to make it a 5-0 run for Ohio State and that put the home team up 15-7. Eight goals is a lot when you only have seven with less than half of the game remaining.

The closest that Marquette would get the rest of the way would be five goals, which they did accomplish very late in the third quarter to add a little beacon of hope after back-to-back power play goals..... but Ohio State scored at the horn and then again to open the fourth, and that was that. MU threw in three goals in the final six minutes, assisted by two more penalties on Ohio State, but that just shifted the margin to five, 22-17, at the final horn.

It’s not like Marquette was getting sandblasted out of this game. Shots were 12-10 for Ohio State in the first quarter and tied 11-all in the second. Shots on goal tipped towards the Buckeyes, but 19-14 isn’t a wild margin. Three failed clears in the second quarter didn’t do Marquette any good, but at the end of the game, the Golden Eagles had won the turnover battle.

Again, didn’t see it, sorry, that’s life with weird streaming, there’s lots of people who won’t pay for FloSports to see games at Marquette, so I get it. It feels like this was a game that had chances for MU to win it, but it got away from them early and this year’s version of Marquette just doesn’t have the horses to lock down on defense and run wild on offense to make huge rallies. It is what it is, I guess, and Marquette is 2-6 on the year now.

Up Next: Marquette kicks off a run of three straight home games coming up on Sunday. Eastern Michigan will be in the seasonal bubble for a Noon Central time start, and the aforementioned FloSports will have the streaming broadcast. The Eagles from Ypsilanti are 2-3 on the season after taking a 7-6 loss at Lafayette back on Saturday, and they’ll host Butler for their home opener on Friday afternoon before coming around Lake Michigan to face MU.