Big East Tournament Quarterfinals Game Thread: #3 Marquette vs #6 Villanova

THE VITALS: #3 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8, 14-6 Big East) vs #6 Villanova Wildcats (18-14, 10-10 Big East)

THE DATE: Thursday, March 14, 2024

THE TIME: 8:30pm Central, or approximately 30 minutes after the Creighton/Providence game ends

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Gus Johnson and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -4.5 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 63% chance of victory with a predicted score of 71-67.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 72.7, making it the fifth most potentially exciting game out of the 52 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? BYU vs Texas Tech.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (8.6 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (16.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.1 spg)

Chase Ross (6.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Marquette head coach Shaka Smart told the media on Wednesday that there is no plan to play Tyler Kolek in this game, so we can say that Kolek has been ruled out. Kolek’s status for the rest of the tournament if Marquette advances is questionable.

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

Mark Armstrong (8.1 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Justin Moore (10.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg)

TJ Bamba (10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Tyler Burton (7.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Eric Dixon (16.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 1.7 apg)

VILLANOVA INJURY NOTE: Jordan Longino left Villanova’s Wednesday night game with more than 16 minutes remaining after doing something to his leg while defending a transition attempt by DePaul’s Jalen Terry. It appeared to be a non-contact injury and he did not return. His status for this game is questionable at best.

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Inside Out by Eve 6