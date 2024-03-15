2024 Big East Tournament Semifinals Preview: #3 Marquette vs #7 Providence

2024 BIG EAST MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SEMIFINALS

#3 Marquette Golden Eagles (24-8, 14-6 Big East) vs #7 Providence Friars (21-12, 10-10 Big East)

Date: Friday, March 15, 2024

Time: 7pm Central

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

Marquette Stats Leaders

Points: Kam Jones, 16.7 ppg

Rebounds: Oso Ighodaro, 7.2 rpg

Assists: Tyler Kolek, 7.6 apg

Marquette Injury Note: As of verrrrrrrrrry early Friday morning as I write this, there is no update to Tyler Kolek’s condition. Head coach Shaka Smart said on Wednesday that there was no plan to play his All-American point guard on Thursday in the quarterfinals as Kolek recovers from an oblique muscle injury, and he followed that up by surmising that Kolek would be questionable for the rest of the Big East tournament if it came to that. For the time being, I would approach Friday night’s game with the expectation that Kolek will not play, as his health for next week’s NCAA tournament would clearly be more important than winning a Big East semifinal game.

Providence Stats Leaders

Points: Devin Carter, 19.4 ppg

Rebounds: Devin Carter, 8.6 rpg

Assists: Devin Carter, 3.6 apg

Marquette: #13

Providence: #53

Game Projection: Marquette has a 72% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-68. It is worth nothing that the algorithm does not have any ability to take Kolek’s potential absence into account.

Earlier This Season: Each team won their home end of the season series, and both won fairly convincingly. Providence ended the first half of the first meeting with a 14-5 run, and after seven straight for Marquette after intermission, the Friars hung a 20-5 run on the Golden Eagles for a 19 point lead on their way to a 72-57 win.

In the return bout, Marquette got a skunk — six straight stops on defense — to start the game..... and then another totally separate burst of seven straight stops. 27-4, Marquette leads, 10:44 to go before the end of the first half. Kind of over after that, although it was definitely not dull, and the final score settled at 91-69 favoring Marquette.

Since Last We Met: The 22 point loss in Milwaukee was the first step on a not great end to the regular season for the Friars. Coming in, they had won three straight and four of five. But they wandered off from the shelling at Fiserv to lose by 11 at home to Villanova, and the Friars closed the regular season with 14 point home loss to UConn. They did secure a 13 point road win over Georgetown in the middle of all of that, so it hasn’t all been bad for the Friars.

How Did They Get Here: Marquette got a bye to the Big East quarterfinals, so their only game of the tournament so far was their 71-65 victory over Villanova in overtime on Thursday night. Kam Jones led Marquette in scoring with 18, but Stevie Mitchell’s 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals earned KenPom.com MVP honors.

As the #7 seed, Providence had to play on the opening night tripleheader. A 17-2 run in the first seven minutes had them up 20-7, and that was kind of it against Georgetown in the First Round. PC did go on a late 10-0 run to make the 74-56 final look much more definitive than the first 36-plus minutes actually were. That pushed the Friars along to the quarterfinals where they were placed against #2 seeded Creighton. A 12-0 run by PC once 10 minutes went by tipped the contest in their favor, and they were up as many as 13 early in the second half. The Friars weathered a 13-2 run by the Bluejays that actually got Creighton out in front with just over five minutes left, but four straight stops for Providence helped them build on a 70-68 lead and hold on to win 78-73.

Tempo Free Fun: Given everything involved, I don’t know if there’s anything particularly important to take away from the two regular season meetings between these two teams as we try to assess what may or may not happen on Friday night.

Yes, Providence ragdolled Marquette in the first meeting, the one in Rhode Island. However 1) That was without Stevie Mitchell as he missed a third straight game with a hamstring issue and 2) that was with Bryce Hopkins, as Providence’s preseason Big East Player of the Year candidate was still two games away from blowing out his knee and missing the rest of the season. Both items are kind of notable as Hopkins went for 11 points and nine rebounds, while Carter was able to run a little more free than he would be if Mitchell was in the lineup. The eventual Big East Player of the Year shot 10-for-16 from the field, finishing with a game high 22 points along with eight rebounds and four assists. His three-point shooting was particularly punishing, as Carter accounted for five of PC’s 11 made long range attempts in the game.

Yes, Marquette ragdolled Providence in the second meeting, the one in Milwaukee. That result was a little bit on the surprising side, even with PC missing Hopkins. It had seemed like the Friars had gotten themselves organized in the wake of losing Hopkins, but the Golden Eagles locked Providence out of the game right out of the gate and never let them back in. Remember: This was the game where Tyler Kolek injured his oblique muscle. Kolek left that game with more than 12 minutes to go, and that did not matter in the slightest.

There is one thing from that game I do want to point out. Remember a second ago when I pointed out that maaaaaybe Devin Carter had a little bit more space and freedom to play with Stevie Mitchell’s defensive prowess sidelined? Yeah, so, if you look at the box score from February 28th, you’ll see Carter going for 18 points in 35 minutes, adding five rebounds and five assists. Not outstanding, but his team lost by 22, his line shouldn’t look great. It was also worse than it looks after 40 minutes. Carter had eight of his 18 in the final six minutes, after Marquette was already up 28. 13 of his 18 came in the second half, all of it in the final 10 minutes, after Kolek was already out of the game, after Marquette had already pushed the lead to 25. And MU still won by 22 anyway, even with Carter gunning his stats back to a respectable level when it didn’t actually impact the result.

Can Marquette duplicate all of those stops in a row again on Friday night in The Garden? Maybe. Over their last six games, Providence has been playing like the #141 offense in the country according to BartTorvik.com’s data filtering magic. MU has only been #45 in the country on defense in the same time frame, so who can say for sure. I feel comfortable saying that even if Marquette can come up with those stops, they’re going to struggle to score 27 points on the other end at the same time. Or, rather, they’ll struggle to do that if Tyler Kolek does stay on the bench in a hoodie and warmup pants like he was wearing on Thursday night. While Marquette won their quarterfinal game, it didn’t come easy to them on the offensive end as they scored 1.04 points per possession across 45 minutes against Villanova. Even while playing just 18 minutes due to his injury, Kolek still had 12 points, two rebounds, and six assists against the Friars. He’s a big difference maker, and anyone who watched Marquette play Villanova in the quarterfinals can attest to the fact that something is just sliiiiiiiiiiighly off-kilter without the All-American point guard in the lineup.

If Marquette wants to play for a second staright Big East tournament title, they’re going to have to slow down Devin Carter again. They’re going to have to do a much better job defending Ticket Gaines, who has hit eight of his 15 three-point attempts against the Golden Eagles this season. They’ll also need an answer for big man Josh Oduro, who fouled out in 26 minutes in the first meeting and thus missed a double-double by just one rebound and then went for 12 points and six rebounds in Milwaukee. Marquette’s rest advantage over a Providence team that’s played on each of the past two nights kiiiiinda went out the window by way of MU having to play an extra five minutes on Thursday night, so it’s going to have to be a max effort outing by everyone who steps on the court for the Golden Eagles.

The winner of this game plays in Saturday’s championship game. Tipoff on that will be 5:30pm Central time on Fox, and it will either be UConn or St. John’s advancing from the other side of the bracket. The top seeded Huskies and the #4 seeded Red Storm adhered to chalk principles and both won their quarterfinal games relatively easily to get matched up in the next round.

Marquette Last 10 Games: 7-3 with two straight wins, both without Tyler Kolek in the lineup.

Providence Last 10 Games: 6-4 with wins in three of their last four games.... but two of those were against Georgetown.

All Time Series: Marquette leads, 23-15

Current Streak: Marquette won the second meeting of the season to end up with the season split, which means MU and Providence have split the last 12 meetings right down the middle, 6-6.