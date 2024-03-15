Won Anyway: #3 Marquette 71, #6 Villanova (OT)

David Joplin fired in six of his 14 points in the extra session as YOUR #3 seeded Marquette Golden Eagles picked up the 71-65 victory over #6 seeded Villanova in the Big East tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night, although it was Friday morning in New York City by the time it was actually over.

We all thought it was over much earlier than that, as Kam Jones ran into a backdoor cut pass from Oso Ighodaro and lofted a floater through space but not time. It went down at the horn, in what should have been one of the best endings to a Big East tournament game ever.... but after calling the shot good on the floor in order to be able to review to make sure it was, the refereeing crew of James Breeding, Brian O’Connell, and Nate Farrell decided there was enough in the review footage to determine that the ball was not out of Jones’ hand in time.

Y’all remember that Sam Hauser three-pointer at the horn at Creighton a few years back? The one to send it to overtime after the Bluejays led by five points with 0.9 seconds left? Yeah, this felt the same, at least from the replays that FS1 was showing us. Yes, there is a chance the ball was not out in time. The replay reviews that we saw showed us the ball in front of Jones’ hand, but not a conclusive angle that proved it was still touching his hand when the red light on the backboard turned on. I’m willing to believe it wasn’t off in time, I’m saying that the replay reviews on FS1 didn’t go far enough to reverse the call, that’s all.

Should it even have gotten to that point? No, probably not! After Villanova led 29-28 at the half, Marquette scored the first six points of the second half to wrest the lead away, and a three from Jones made it a nine point game with 12:33 to play. From there, however, TJ Bamba powered a 15-5 Villanova run capped by a bucket from Justin Moore to push the Wildcats just barely out in front, 51-50. 10 point swing. Keep that in mind if you’re mad at the refs over the replay. Every play matters, and for a five minute stretch there, Marquette didn’t do enough to stop Villanova.

After that, though, they did. Six straight put Marquette out in front, and two free throws from Oso Ighodaro — his first points of the game, believe it or not, and yes, this is a moment to remember, because history rhymes sometimes — made it Marquette by five, 58-53, with 3:15 to go.

Should MU have been able to close the door? Yep. Do they close the door if Joplin doesn’t high five Bamba on a three-point attempt with 1:50 to go? Maybe, because Bamba makes all three free throws to tie the game at 58. Yes, with 1:50 to go, and yes, MU definitely had a chance to win the game before Jones’ floater officially didn’t happen.

But they did not.

I said history rhymes, and Jop made up for his foul by scoring MU’s first five points of the extra period to make it a three point lead with 3:51 to go. Nova pushed back to tie it, and Chase Ross, The Biggest Boss, canned his second triple of the game to take the lead back. Jop got to the line and split a pair, VU’s Mark Armstrong got to the rack with 47 seconds to go.

Big moments here. What will Marquette do to protect their lead? Hell yeah, that’s right, Oso Ighodaro going right into Eric Dixon’s chest and scoring with the floater in the lane, for his only field goal of the entire 45 minutes. Rhyming. He came up big late in regulation for one half of his points, and the other half came here with 18 seconds to go. Nova misses, Kam Jones officially gets the final two points of the game, and Marquette goes back to the Big East semifinals.

Jones’ two free throws at the end gives him a team high 18 points to go with six rebounds and a tie with Oso Ighodaro for the team lead in assists with four each. Chase Ross got to double digits with 11 points, and Stevie Mitchell put up a very bullyball style 15 points. It wasn’t a pretty outing, not while shooting under 40% from the field, but it was a winning outing, and that’s all that matters, especially 1) without Tyler Kolek in the lineup and 2) against a Villanova team that will not make the NCAA tournament for the second straight year under the direction of Kyle Neptune.

Oh, speaking of Kyle:

Peep Kyle Neptune on this play pic.twitter.com/r4cG2KILaA — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 15, 2024

Remember the hullabaloo about Shaka Smart maybe being a little too far onto the court in the first half of the Creighton game in Milwaukee? Forget running around on the court, Kyle Neptune charged at a referee in overtime of a conference tournament game and nothing happened. Just like nothing happened when Mark Armstrong kiiiiiinda undercut Chase Ross on a transition layup, and nothing happened when Eric Dixon horsecollared Oso Ighodaro to the ground.

Not saying, just saying.

Up Next: Onwards to the Big East semifinals! #7 seeded Providence picked up the win over #2 Creighton in the game immediately preceding MU/VU at The Garden, getting 22 points from Big East Player of the Year Devin Carter to win 78-73. That game is set to tipoff at 7pm Central time on FS1, although the official start time is “30 minutes after the end of UConn/St. John’s” which starts at 4:30pm CT on Fox.