Big East Tournament Semifinals Game Thread: #3 Marquette vs #7 Providence

THE VITALS: #3 Marquette Golden Eagles (24-8, 14-6 Big East) vs #7 Providence Friars (21-12, 10-10 Big East)

THE DATE: Friday, March 15, 2024

THE TIME: 7pm Central, or approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of UConn/St. John’s

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -4.5 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 72% chance of victory with a predicted score of 75-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 64.5, making it the 15th most potentially exciting game out of the 36 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? Baylor vs Iowa State.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (8.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (16.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)

Chase Ross (6.4 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: As expected and announced by head coach Shaka Smart, Tyler Kolek (oblique muscle) did not play on Thursday night against Villanova. Smart declared him questionable for the rest of the tournament after the quarterfinals, but I still don’t expect to see him playing against Providence until I actually see him playing.

PROVIDENCE PROBABLE LINEUP

Jayden Pierre (8.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Devin Carter (19.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.8 spg)

Rich Barron (4.5 ppg, 1.4 rpg)

Ticket Gaines (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Josh Oduro (16.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.3 bpg)

YOUR SPECIALLY THEMED SONG OF THE DAY: Vehicle by Ides of March