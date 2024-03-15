Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: vs #9 Penn State

Okay, let’s talk about the value of averages here.

Lacrosse Reference currently marks Marquette men’s lacrosse as the #35 offense in the country in terms of efficiency. Their math says MU is putting a goal in the net on just barely under 30% of their possessions. For comparison’s sake, Notre Dame is #1 at 42.3%, and Duke is the only other team north of 40%. Tiny margins in a sport with just 76 Division 1 teams, but it is what it is.

Okay, so.

Two weeks ago against Utah, Marquette scored on 20% of their possessions. Not that big of a deal because it was a one goal game that the Utes ended up winning. You’d like to score more goals, but when you’re right there, maybe that’s just the kind of game it was. Last weekend, Marquette scored on 13.9% of possessions. That is bad. Hampton is the least efficient offense in the country at 12.9% on the season. That’s how bad things got against Bellarmine as the Golden Eagles had one goal in the entire first half.

What’s on deck for Marquette this week? A Penn State team that’s only allowing goals on 25% of possessions, which is 11th best in the country. That seems like a real problem, and that’s before we get into PSU’s high powered offense (more on that in a moment). Something is notably wrong with Marquette’s offense, because it should not be this hard for a roster with three of the top five scorers in Marquette history to put the ball in the net.

Marquette is out of chances to figure themselves out, by the way. At 3-4, the NCAA tournament is clearly not happening as an at-large candidate, which is disappointing for a team that a bit of national buzz around them in the preseason. Saturday’s game is going to be a tall task, and then there’s just one more game before Big East play starts. With just a five game league schedule and two of those opponents ranked in the top 11, the margins for finding a way into the top five and a spot in the conference tournament are very small. MU has to get their offense into gear immediately, even if that still ends up as a loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

Game #8: vs #9 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1)

Date: Saturday, March 16, 2024

Time: 1pm Central

Location: Springfield High School, Springfield, Pennsylvania

Streaming: Nope, probably because SHS doesn’t have the setup at their stadium. Why is this being played at a high school stadium that isn’t equipped to stream it? NO IDEA.

Line: Marquette +7.5 from our friends at DraftKings.

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteMLax and @PennStateMLAX

Marquette is 1-0 all time against Penn State. The only meeting was last year’s 12-11 Marquette victory over then-#5 Penn State, which was MU’s first win over a ranked opponent since 2019 and first over a top 10 team since 2018.

Well, this season has been nothing but good news for Penn State. Well, no, nothing but good news since their opener. Starting out the year at #4 in the preseason poll: Good. Losing your opener because you had to rally at home to tie Colgate only for the Raiders to win it with four seconds left? That was not good news.

But after that! Good news! They won their next three games relatively convincingly, and even a 14-10 road win over Stony Brook involved the Seawolves tacking on three of the last four goals of the game before the Nittany Lions held them scoreless for the final 10 minutes. With a three game winning streak in hand, Penn State tested themselves against some NCAA tournament caliber opposition. They finished the game on a 7-1 run to rally to a 15-14 overtime win over #9 Yale two weeks ago, and then last Saturday, PSU jumped out to a 10-1 lead on #8 Cornell and didn’t worry about much after that. Five straight wins, including the most recent one having heavy candidacy for the most impressive win in the country right now.

Marquette’s chances of winning hinge on slowing down two guys. TJ Malone has 13 goals and 19 assists so far this season to lead the team in both helpers as well as points with 32. Oh, and he’s there after missing the Stony Brook game, too. No one else on the roster has more than eight assists at this point of the year, and Malone has had the assist on 29% of the goals in the games that he’s played in this year. Not even the ones while he’s been on the field, just the games that he’s been in. He’s coming off a nine point game against Yale and a seven point game against Cornell, so to say that he’s hot right now is probably understating it.

The other guy to worry about it Matt Traynor, and you’ve probably already guessed that he’s leading Penn State in goals. Yep, he’s got 23 in just six games this season after hanging SEVEN on Cornell last week. Traynor has scored at least two goals in every game this season for the Nittany Lions and he’s shooting nearly 40% on the year. Given that nearly 70% of his shots are on goal, that’s terrifying.

On the other end of the field, Jack Fracyon is taking up all of the starts and the majority of the minutes in net. The junior from Maryland is just picking up where he left off last year as a USILA Second Team All-American His goals-against average is more than a full goal lower than it was last season, even with two games against top 10 opponents in the bank, and he’s stopping a higher percentage of shots than he did last season, .570 vs .562. Sure, he’s got a gauntlet of Big Ten play still to come, but so far so good, and beating him for goals isn’t going to be a picnic.