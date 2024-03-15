It Takes What It Takes: #3 Marquette 79, #7 Providence 68

Y’all seen the Lord of the Rings movies? Y’all remember the scene in Fellowship of the Ring when Gandalf tells the Balrog, “YOU SHALL NOT PASS!”

Yeah, well, that was Marquette men’s basketball wielding the Flame of Arnor on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, being pursued by a Balrog in the form of Devin Carter throwing in 20 of his 27 points after intermission, watching a 15 point lead trimmed down to just two with 3:39 to go. But there stood Marquette, on the Bridge of Khazad-dum, declaring that their foe shall go no further.

Carter would not score again, Providence would score just one more time, and by the final horn, it was back to a double digit margin, 79-68, Marquette advances to Saturday night’s Big East tournament championship game. It will be MU’s second ever championship game appearance, coming precisely one year after their first.

For a good long while there, this game looked like it was going to go the way that that the Milwaukee version of this game went. Not with the explosive one-sided start for Marquette, not that way, but eventually, a 12-0 run by the Golden Eagles, a 17-2 run to be honest, had MU up 17, 35-18, with just over four minutes left before halftime. Devin Carter, the 2024 Big East Player of the Year, wasn’t doing all that much, and the Golden Eagles were asserting themselves, even with Tyler Kolek in a Tshirt and joggers on the sideline.

But the Providence that pushed past #2 seed Creighton in the quarterfinals popped back into view for a stretch. Carter and Josh Oduro partnered up for all seven points of a 7-0 run to get the lead back to just 10, it shrank to nine for a split second with 12 seconds left before the half ended, but David Joplin got a chance to pop in two free throws and make it 42-31 after the full 20 minutes was done.

Marquette came out of the locker room strong with the first two buckets of the second half and they pushed the lead to 15. Eight straight for PC, eight straight for Marquette, and the lead was still 15 with 13:29 to go. Providence would have two or three things go their way, but MU stayed up by double digits, exactly where you want to keep that lead. Chase Ross drew a foul while cashing in a three-pointer and added the freebie, 14 point game, 11:36 to go. Lot of time left, but just don’t be stupid about it and guide it home.

PC cut it to eight. Kam Jones hit two free throws.

PC cut it to five. Oso Ighodaro dunked, Ross hit a free throw.

The two sides trading scoring opportunities. Devin Carter came up big, scoring the final five points of his game high 27, getting the 27th point on a free throw with 3:39 to play, Marquette by 2, 68-66.

This filth from Kam Jones gave MU some space to breathe.

That ended up being the first points on an 11-2 run to end the game. Free throws from Ighodaro made it Marquette by six as the clock wound under two minutes to go. PC’s final points of the game came on a Jayden Pierre layup with 1:54 to go.

Jones scored again to make it a two possession game, and Chase Ross did this for the final field goal of the game.

I’m not going to call it a program defining victory, but it was a game that can serve as the definition of what Shaka Smart wants this team to look like every single night they step on the court. Confident, assured, unshakeable, full of swagger, ready for whatever comes next and next and next again after that. And all of that without Tyler Kolek in the lineup, the man that maybe defines exactly what these three seasons of MU hoops have been more than any other person.

Kam Jones finished with 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting, and he added five rebounds and five assists to take another step closer to a Most Outstanding Player trophy if Saturday night tilts towards the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro finished with 20 points even while being a little shaky on his floater in the lane, but he added three rebounds, three assists, and a block. David Joplin (12) and Stevie Mitchell (10) both got into double digits in scoring, while Mitchell led the team in rebounding with eight and Joplin did the same in blocks with two.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and Fox Sports?

Up Next: Connecticut got through the semifinals with a 95-90 “probably not as close as that score” win over St. John’s in the front half of the Friday night doubleheader at The Garden. That moves the top seeded Huskies along to the title game to face Marquette. Tipoff for that is set for 5:30pm Central time and big time fancy Fox will have the broadcast for you.