Big East Championship Game Thread: #1 Connecticut vs #3 Marquette

THE VITALS: #1 Connecticut Huskies (30-3, 18-2 Big East) vs #3 Marquette Golden Eagles (25-8, 14-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 16, 2024

THE TIME: 5:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Gus Johnson, Jim Jackson, and Kristina Pink on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +9.5 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 30% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.2, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 23 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Nebraska vs Illinois at 77.6.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (6.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (16.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)

Chase Ross (6.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: As expected and announced by head coach Shaka Smart, Tyler Kolek (oblique muscle) did not play on Thursday night against Villanova. Smart declared him questionable for the rest of the tournament after the quarterfinals, and he did not play on Friday night against Providence in the semifinals. With that said, the Big East title game is more important than those two games..... but is it more important than anything Marquette does next week?

CONNECTICUT PROBABLE LINEUP

Cam Spencer (14.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.4 spg)

Tristen Newton (15.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.0 spg)

Stephon Castle (11.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.0 apg)

Alex Karaban (14.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 spg)

Donovan Clingan (12.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.3 bpg)

YOUR 90s ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Smells Like Teen Spirit by Nirvana