Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: vs Eastern Michigan

GOOD NEWS: Marquette women’s lacrosse got their offense — and specifically Meg Bireley — on track in their last game. Marquette put up 17 goals in the game, and Bireley was a big reason why. She had a season high eight goals, which means she set a new personal best for goals in a game after putting up seven twice already this season.

BAD NEWS: Marquette’s defense didn’t get out of the blocks the right way and gave up four goals in the first seven minutes on the way to MU trailing 9-4 after just over 19 minutes were played. MU played Ohio State even after that, 13-13, but the Golden Eagles couldn’t bounce back from the hole that they were in.

So now Meredith Black’s squad is 2-6 on the year. Win, lose three. Win, lose three. That’s bad news for Eastern Michigan if we’re being honest, but it’s also not a fun way to go through life. Odds are that 2024 was going to be as blessed with wins as 2023 was for Marquette, but it’s also been a rough slog of things as well. The offense hasn’t quite come together after losing so many formidable pieces from last season, and perhaps because that’s not going so hot, the defense has had big time problems as well. I’m not smart enough to say that Brynna Nixon is or is not playing well for Marquette in net, but I am smart enough to point out that backup goalie Ava Sprinkel has played nearly 100 minutes in relief of Nixon this season after playing less than 75 minutes in all of 2023.

To put it another way? Lacrosse Reference has Marquette as the #107 defense in the country in terms of efficiency, and there’s only 127 Division 1 teams. There’s issues to fix, to be clear, but I’m pretty sure those issues would be slightly fixed up if MU wasn’t #68 in offensive efficiency or #80 in turnover rate, y’know? Solve problems by stopping problems from existing!

This is a big week for Marquette, by the way. Eastern Michigan on Sunday, Central Michigan on Friday, #6 Michigan next Sunday, all at Valley Fields, and those are the final three games of non-conference action. Whatever fixes can be applied to MU’s season need to get done in the next eight days, because it’s going to be a tooth and nail fight to get a top four spot and qualify for the conference tournament.

Game #9: vs Eastern Michigan Eagles (3-3)

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Marquette is 1-0 all time against Eastern Michigan. The two sides met for the first time just one year ago with the Golden Eagles getting the 18-5 victory in Ypsilanti.

Is it weird that Eastern Michigan has only played six games while Marquette has played eight? Seems weird, but maybe that’s because I’m looking at “Game Nine” and reading EMU’s six game record, so that’s throwing it a little further out of whack. In any case, Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against unranked opponents, because they started out the year with a 21-6 loss at #7 Notre Dame. In fact, they’re 3-1 after starting out the year 0-2, so that’s pretty neat, and they are coming off a 15-8 win over fellow Big East squad Butler on Friday, so it’s really in MU’s best interest to make sure that the Eagles from Michigan do not make it two in a row.

To a certain extent, Marquette’s defensive efforts begin and end with Mackenzie Blackwell. The 5’3” sophomore is already up to 25 goals on the season, and no one else on the roster has more than nine. To put it into context: No one else on the roster has more goals than Blackwell scored against Delaware State alone. That’s nine goals on 10 shots, by the way. Seems good, and yes, she’s coming off a six goal performance against Butler last time out. Because I know you’re wondering because I was wondering as I put this together: Blackwell had two of EMU’s five goals against Marquette a year ago.

As wild as it sounds, Marquette almost needs to be more worried about EMU’s passing to Blackwell. They have 40 assists on the year as a team, 39 of them from Not Mackenzie Blackwell. That’s 39 assists on 74 goals, and Blackwell has more than a third of the goals. Sydney Lawrence and Tracy Grollman are the two most successful passers with nine and 10 assists respectively, but don’t overlook Avery Schwab’s eight helpers on the year so far.

I’m guessing we’re going to see freshman goalie Maddie Porter on Sunday, but that is 100% a guess. It’s an informed guess, because she’s played the full 60 minutes in both of Eastern Michigan’s last two games. Porter was also the starter at the beginning of the season, getting the nod against Notre Dame and in game #2 against Duquesne as well, but she gave way to Giuliana Ditsky for a stretch there. Porter has played more minutes this season, but she does have the rougher looking stats between the two netminders. Porter is allowing 11.23 goals per 60 minutes, and she’s stopping just over 45% of shots on goal. Ditsky is allowing fewer than 10 goals per 60 minutes, although she does have a certain amount of “didn’t face Notre Dame’s full fury” built into those numbers, and she’s stopping more than 54% of shots on cage. I’m not sure about health status for both women, but there’s an argument for Ditsky over Porter even if Porter was the choice at the start of the year.