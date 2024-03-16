Ah, Well: #1 Connecticut 73, #3 Marquette 57

Marquette men’s basketball had a chance to win the Big East tournament championship game. I know, I know, it doesn’t look like it from the 73-57 final score where they ended up on the short end of the stick. But they did have a chance to win it.

The chance came in the first six minutes of the game, when they held top seeded UConn to a grand total of zero points. That is, by definition, awesome. Credit to everyone who played any part of that to shut the Huskies down for six straight minutes.

The problem is that Marquette scored two points. It came on MU’s second possession of the game, right after MU swiped the ball from a bad pass by UConn’s Cam Spencer. That was with just a little over a minute gone by in the game, and MU didn’t score again until a layup by Stevie Mitchell with 12:17 to go.

By the way: It was 4-2 Marquette with 12:17 left in the first half. No, really.

I’m not saying that going up 10-2 in that time would have buried Connecticut under the earth forever, they’re obviously a very good basketball team and they would have made a run. I am, however, saying that making them expend the energy to get back into the game could have gone a long way towards getting Marquette a second straight Big East tournament championship.

Alas.

The game was very much still in doubt at halftime, when the score was — again, this is not a joke — 26-24 favoring the Huskies thanks to a shot right before the buzzer by Tristen Newton, who finished with 13 points on his way to a Most Outstanding Player award for the tournament. It stayed very much in doubt, right up through a Tre Norman layup for Marquette that cut the margin to three points, 44-41, with 9:50 to go. On UConn’s ensuing possession, Newton cashed a three. Two minutes later, a three from Jaylin Stewart.

After a Ben Gold three-pointer stemmed the tide for a second, Stewart hit another three. Then a minute later, Hassan Diarra got into the long range action. 5:54 to go, UConn by 16. The closest that Marquette got from there was 11 with 3:43 to go, and so it goes.

Kam Jones (13) and David Joplin (12) were the only Marquette players to get into double digits in scoring, and Jones led the squad in rebounding with eight on the night along with tying for the team high in assists with Oso Ighodaro at four.

Up Next: Tomorrow is Selection Sunday, and we will wait to see where Marquette starts off the NCAA tournament, hopefully with Tyler Kolek back in the lineup for the first time in the month of March.