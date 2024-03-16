Marquette Gets Kicked In The Face By #9 Penn State

Here’s how my Marquette men’s lacrosse experience went this weekend:

While writing the preview, I discovered that Saturday’s game against #9 Penn State would not be televised in any fashion. This was not surprising since it was scheduled to be played a high school in Pennsylvania, but y’know, kind of a bummer.

On Saturday morning, because Other Things going on (looking at you, men’s basketball), I had to take some time to write a preview for the Marquette women’s lacrosse game on Sunday.

As I finished that up, I realized that the men’s lacrosse game had started 15 minutes earlier. It wasn’t high on my priority list since, y’know, can’t watch.

I opened up the live stats.... and Penn State was up 3-0 with 7 minutes and change left in the first quarter. Marquette was getting outshot 9-3 at that point.

I closed the live stats.

I went about my day.

About an hour later, I clicked over to the team Twitter for an update since I wasn’t at my computer any more and it was just faster to do that, and 1) I discovered that the team decided to live stream the game on YouTube themselves at some point between publishing the official team preview and tweeting out the starting lineup and 2) Marquette was trailing 10-5 at the start of the fourth quarter.

I checked in later on, final score: #9 Penn State 13, Marquette 7.

As it turns out, the Nittany Lions scored the first six goals of the game before the first quarter ended. That’s pretty good. I guess we can give Marquette a little bit of credit for firing up at the start of the second quarter, as it was 7-4 Penn State with three minutes left before halftime. Things fell apart from there as PSU scored six of the next seven goals for a 13-5 lead with 3:49 to play in the game.

Just a good old fashioned face-kicking from the get-go and Marquette never recovered. I’m sure head coach Andrew Stimmel would have different thoughts about what happened since he, y’know, was there and actually watched it, but I can’t be held responsible for not knowing about things announced on Twitter an hour before the game starts.

Wanna watch the game? It’s on YouTube, knock yourself out.

Up Next: Marquette takes their five game losing streak to New York next Saturday. They’ll visit St. Bonaventure for an 11am start time on March 23rd, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Bonnies are 1-5 this season, but they’re coming off a 12-8 victory against Canisius back on Tuesday and won’t play again before they face Marquette.