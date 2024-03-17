How to live stream the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament selection show

Hello and welcome to Selection Sunday 2024!

Later today, we’re going to find out the full list of the 68 teams that will be participating in the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball national championship tournament. As Marquette fans, we can wait for the Selection Show this evening in relative peace as it’s a stone cold lock that the Golden Eagles will be in the field. It’s just the same lock that it was last year after MU won the Big East tournament to secure the league’s automatic bid to the tournament.

Here’s what Marquette’s general NCAA selection profile looks like this morning, although the committee has all but locked the 68 teams into the field already. Shouts to WarrenNolan.com for the team sheets with all the non-NET ranking info.

Record: 25-9

KenPom: #12

KPI: #13

BPI: #13

Strength of Record: #6

NET: #13

NET Record Breakdown

Quadrant 1: 9-8

Quadrant 2: 6-1

Quadrant 3: 4-0

Quadrant 4: 6-0

Without knowing anything for sure about the bracket yet, DraftKings says that Marquette has the ninth best odds to win the NCAA tournament this season, slotting them in at +2200 right now. UConn is the only Big East team ahead of the Golden Eagles, but they are the favorite to win right now at +450.

As I look at it a little after 7 AM on Sunday morning in Milwaukee, Bracket Matrix has run an update labeled “March 17th,” so sometimes before I woke up. Marquette is the second best #2 seed while appearing on all 101 brackets that are in the Matrix this time around. Their average is exactly 2.00, and at a glance, it appears that all 101 projections have Marquette as a #2 seed. That has them alongside Tennessee, Arizona, and Iowa State as the #2 seeds. The #15 seeds that would slot in as the first round opponents are Western Kentucky, Long Beach State, South Dakota State, and Longwood.

Elsewhere in the Big East, it looks like UConn’s victory over Marquette in the Big East championship game has propelled the Huskies to the tippy top spot in the field. The top three seeds all average out at 1.00, and they’re not in alphabetical order since the Matrix lists Purdue ahead of Houston. Creighton comes in as the second best #3 seed..... and that’s it. St. John’s appears on 83 of the brackets, Seton Hall on 34, and Providence on 14. That’s not good enough to get into the field in this collection of 101 projections, and even if they appeared on more and were thus more deserving, all three have an average positioning lower than Texas A&M at 10.50 as the last at-large team in the field.

2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show

Date: Sunday, March 17, 2024

Time: 5pm Central

Television: CBS

Streaming: March Madness Live