Marquette vs Western Kentucky: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

In case you missed it, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is a #2 seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament. That sets them up for a first round game on Friday, March 22nd against #15 seed Western Kentucky. That game will be played in Indianapolis, and TBS will carry the broadcast with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, and Stan Van Gundy calling the action.

Marquette is 25-9 on the year after finishing third in the Big East and falling to top seeded UConn in the conference tournament. Western Kentucky has a record of 22-11 in their first season under the direction of head coach Steve Lutz. While the Hilltoppers finished third in Conference USA at 8-8 in league play, they ended up playing the #6, #7, and #5 seeds on their way to claiming the conference tournament title on Saturday.

DraftKings has the lines out for the first round of the tournament already, and yep, they think the Golden Eagles are as favored as the 2/15 seeding split would make you think they are. Marquette is a 14.5 point favorite as I look at it at about 8:30pm Central on Sunday night. If you’re looking for a combined over/under number to wager on, DK has it at +/- 158.5 at the moment, which combined with the 14.5, that would mean they’re roughly looking at an 86-72 final score, give or take that half point. If you’re looking at a moneyline wager, that’s -1000 for Marquette and +650 for Western Kentucky.

If you’re interested in diving deeper than that into various team prop bets — nothing for individual players, at least right now — then click the link and rummage around if you’re so interested.

Now that the bracket is out, it looks like DraftKings is a little less bullish about Marquette’s chances to win the whole thing than they were on Sunday morning. Before we saw the bracket, DK had the Golden Eagles at +2200 to win the national championship, but now it’s shifted down to +2500.

Let’s wrap up with the odds for everyone in the South Region to win the title, shall we?

Houston: +500

Kentucky: +2200

Duke: +3500

Wisconsin: +6000

Texas Tech: +10,000

Florida: +6000

Nebraska: +14,000

Texas A&M: +16,000

Boise State: +25,000

Colorado: +20,000

NC State: +16,000

James Madison: +25,000

Vermont: +60,000

Oakland: +50,000

Western Kentucky: +50,000

Longwood: +100,000