It’s Selection Sunday For Marquette Women’s Basketball!

Hello and welcome to Selection Sunday 2024!

Later today, we’re going to find out exactly which 68 teams are in the 2024 NCAA women’s basketball national championship tournament. It’s going to be a little bit nerve wracking for the average Marquette fan, as the Golden Eagles are not guaranteed to be part of the field. More on that in a second, but here’s where Marquette stands in terms of their NCAA team sheet on Sunday morning:

Record: 23-8

NET: #40

Her Hoop Stats: #42

Record vs NET 1-25: 1-4

vs 26-50: 1-0

vs 51-100: 6-4

vs 101+: 15-0

I think that we can all agree that if Marquette gets left out of the NCAA tournament, it’s because they went 0-4 against Villanova and St. John’s in the regular season, as those are the four sub-50 losses. If they get in, it might be because they got the win over Villanova in the Big East tournament quarterfinals to move them two games over .500 in that 51-100 section. It’s too bad that Villanova comes to rest at #52 here, as Marquette holding a 2-2 record against 26-50 and 5-3 against 51-100 would look an awful lot better.

But so would 10-0 against 51-100, and all four losses to St. John’s and Villanova were completely avoidable. These are the things that you have to worry about when the league schedule hands you seven sub-100 games and the NCAA doesn’t do the home/road/neutral splits like they do for men’s basketball.

You wanna do those real quick while we’re here? Alrighty then....

Quadrant 1: 2-5

Quadrant 2: 9-2

Quadrant 3: 5-1

Quadrant 4: 7-0

I’m not saying that’s wildly beneficial to Marquette because you’d count everyone’s games the same way and who knows how everyone shifts as a result..... but moving eight of Marquette’s wins out of the last and easiest to disregard column.... man, that feels like that would be important. 9-2 against Column 2 instead of 1-0 feels like a difference maker, too.

Fun Fact: DraftKings will give you +100,000 odds on Marquette winning the NCAA tournament right now! I’m honored just to be mentioned, to be honest. There are 43 teams with better odds and the Golden Eagles are amongst a big group of teams at +100,000.

ESPN’s Charlie Creme last updated his bracket on Saturday night, and he has Marquette Last Four In, but the best of those four. Megan Gauer last updated her projection on Her Hoop Stats on Saturday morning, and she also has the Golden Eagles as the best of the Last Four. College Sports Madness has their projection marked for March 17th, so it’s fresh this morning and here Marquette is a 10 seed avoiding the First Four and playing #7 Louisville in the first round. Finally, CBS Sports put together a projection on March 13th, long after the Big East tournament was over, and here Connor Groel has Marquette as the second best Last Four In team.

2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Selection Show

Date: Sunday, March 12, 2024

Time: 7pm Central

Television: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN.com