That Turned Around In A Hurry: Marquette 14, Eastern Michigan 5

For about 20 minutes of game time on Sunday afternoon in the Valley Fields seasonal bubble, it looked like Marquette women’s lacrosse was in for, if not trouble, but a long and hard fought game against Eastern Michigan. It didn’t start like that, not with MU tallying a pair of power play goals in the first six minutes to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

However, the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles scored the next four goals, two of them coming with Marquette women serving penalties, and with 12:44 left in the second quarter, it was all tied up at four goals each.

It’s not that EMU was running right with Marquette, it’s that Marquette was arguably blowing the Eagles out of the water without actually putting the goals on the board. MU outshot EMU 13-5 across the first 15 minutes of action and only had a one goal lead to show for their effort. As the second quarter got going, shots were 3-2 favoring Marquette for the first five minutes, and if Eastern Michigan goalie Maddie Porter wasn’t making a save — she had six in the first quarter and another three in the first five minutes of the second quarter for a new career high for her already at that point of the game — then Marquette’s shots were hitting the posts and crossbar behind Porter. The flow of the game said Marquette was winning, but the scoreboard disagreed.

Leigh Steiner’s goal with 9:33 to go in the second was something of a turning point for Marquette. First of all, it broke up nearly a full quarter’s length run with out a goal by the Golden Eagles, so whatever bad mojo might have been setting in disappeared. It also ended up being the first of three goals that MU would score before the period was over, and mixed with a goal from EMU’s Mackenzie Blackwell, it was 7-5 Marquette at halftime.

Not what you’d like when you’re outshooting the other team 24-10, but you’ll take a lead, especially with Tess Osburn making the most of Marquette getting the ball back with 45 seconds to go in the half and popping in a goal with just 21 ticks left before the break.

If the Steiner goal wasn’t the turning point, then the Osburn goal mixed with head coach Meredith Black chatting up her team at halftime was.

Eastern Michigan would not score again. Eastern Michigan would shoot just nine more times, including just two in the fourth quarter, and both of those were in the final two minutes. Marquette scored four times in the third quarter and another three times in the fourth. Marquette won every single draw control of the second half. Goalie Brynna Nixon’s name doesn’t even show up in the play-by-play for the fourth quarter until she got credited with causing a turnover with less than a minute to go. Remember when I said that Maddie Porter had nine saves in the first 20 minutes? She finished with just 14, which means the Golden Eagles solved that entire por

That’s how thoroughly Marquette was devastating Eastern Michigan after halftime. 7-0 Marquette in the second half. 8-0 run overall. 10-1 run going back to Steiner’s power play goal early in the second. Your final: Marquette 14, Eastern Michigan 5.

Meg Bireley continued her hot streak from the Ohio State game, going for five goals here, although it did take her 15 shots to get there. Leigh Steiner was right behind her with four..... on 13 shots. That’s not great for Ye Olde Efficiency And Shooting Percentage, but hey, the final score was good, so it’s fine. Brynna Nixon made six saves, and any time you come out ahead between saves and goals allowed, that’s a good day as a women’s lacrosse goalie.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: Marquette has two more home games against Michigan squads coming up next weekend. First up is Central Michigan for a 3pm Central start on Friday at Valley Fields, and they’ll be followed by #6 Michigan on Sunday at noon Central. FloSports will have both broadcasts. The Chippewas moved to 1-9 on the season by beating Detroit Mercy, 9-8, in their MAC league opener on Sunday afternoon, while the Wolverines are a perfect 10-0 and probably moving up in the rankings after beating #15 Penn 6-5 on Saturday afternoon.