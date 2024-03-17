Marquette Men’s Basketball Earns A #2 Seed In The 2024 NCAA Tournament

BACK TO BACK #2 SEEDS!

The NCAA announced the bracket and field for the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament on Sunday evening, and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are a #2 seed for the second straight season! Last year’s #2 seed was the highest ever seeding in program history, and so it’s quite great to match that one year later. The Golden Eagles are the #7 overall seed in the tournament, which seems to imply that the committee seeded Marquette with the belief that point guard Tyler Kolek will be in the lineup when they play their first game.

That game will be on Friday in Indianapolis as part of the South Region, and the opponent will be Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers went 22-11 this season and won the Conference USA tournament as the #3 seed with an 8-8 record in league action. It is their first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2013 when they made the bracket in back-to-back seasons. We’ll dive deeper into the Hilltoppers and lovable mascot Big Red later this week, but it is worth noting that WKU is listed on KenPom.com as the fastest paced team in the country. If Marquette wins, they will advance to a second round game against either #7 Florida or the #10 seeded winner of a First Four game in Dayton between Boise State and Colorado.

Elsewhere in the Big East, UConn is the #1 overall seed in the tournament. They’ll play #16 seed Stetson in the first round on Friday in Brooklyn. Creighton picked up a #3 seed in the Midwest Region, and they will play #14 seeded Akron on Thursday in Pittsburgh.... because Kent State fouled while leading by 1 in the MAC title game and then lost to the Zips.

CBS and Turner Sports will make the television broadcasting decisions later on this evening, so we do not have a tipoff time for Marquette’s game against Western Kentucky yet. Keep your eyes peeled on that....