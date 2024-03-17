Marquette Women’s Basketball Earns A #10 Seed In The 2024 NCAA Tournament

For the second straight season and the third time in four years under the direction of Megan Duffy, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles women’s basketball team is headed to the 2024 NCAA tournament!

Whatever drama there was about Marquette getting an at-large bid to the tournament, it was evaporated pretty quickly as the Golden Eagles were announced as the #10 seed in the first region that ESPN put on the screen. That’s Regional 1, which is in Albany, but that’s the location of where the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games will be played. Marquette’s first round game will be in South Bend, Indiana, as they’ve been placed in the pod hosted by #2 seed Notre Dame. Marquette’s first round game will be against #7 seed Ole Miss, and if they win, they will play either the Fighting Irish or #15 seed Jackson State.... but since it’s at the Joyce Center, go ahead and presume it will be Notre Dame.

Ole Miss went 23-8 this season with a 12-4 record in SEC action, which was good enough for third place behind undefeated South Carolina and LSU. They won their last six regular season games and got bounced from the conference tournament in the semifinals by LSU. We’ll dive into it a little deeper when it comes time to preview this game, but Marquette (#40 in the NET, #42 on Her Hoop Stats) and Ole Miss (#36 and #41) are a lot closer, metrically speaking, than you might expect for two teams in the 7/10 game.

Elsewhere in the Big East, UConn is the #3 seed in Regional #3 in Portland. That means that they will be hosting the first two rounds in Storrs and will get #14 seed Jackson State in the first round. Creighton earned an at-large bid as well, coming in as the #7 seed in the Albany 2 Regional. They will face #10 UNLV in the first round and UCLA will be playing host for that game.

ESPN’s in charge of putting together a TV schedule now that the bracket is out. Keep your eyes and ears open for not just the TV assignment, but also what day and time the Marquette/Ole Miss game will be played.