Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 2, 2024

I hope you’ve got enough snacks and drinks to get you through the day. If you’re reading this after 11am Central time, it is already too late for you, you are missing out on college basketball action.

There are 13 games with at least one ranked team on a national television broadcast today, with at least one on the air at all times between 11am CT and 11pm CT or thereabouts depending on when the last game of the day wraps up. FIVE of those games have two ranked teams butting heads:

#24 Florida at #18 South Carolina

#7 Kansas at #15 Baylor

#5 Marquette at #12 Creighton

#4 Tennessee at #14 Alabama

#23 Gonzaga at #17 Saint Mary’s

So not only two ranked teams, but three games with top 10 teams on the road! That’s fun, says the Marquette fan through gritted teeth.

There’s also two more games with a ranked team on the road against an unranked opponent. #13 Illinois goes to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin, and in the evening hours, #1 Houston heads up north to see Oklahoma. Both contests seem ripe for upset potential, and that’s all you can ask from a Saturday of college basketball.

All told, there are 41 games on national television today, and who knows how many on streaming only between men’s and women’s basketball. If you land on a barnburner, pipe up in the comments section so everyone can change channels real quick!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!