Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 2, 2024

I hear March is an important month for college basketball. Seems like it, there’s a lot of games on TV today.

By Brewtown Andy
I hope you’ve got enough snacks and drinks to get you through the day. If you’re reading this after 11am Central time, it is already too late for you, you are missing out on college basketball action.

There are 13 games with at least one ranked team on a national television broadcast today, with at least one on the air at all times between 11am CT and 11pm CT or thereabouts depending on when the last game of the day wraps up. FIVE of those games have two ranked teams butting heads:

So not only two ranked teams, but three games with top 10 teams on the road! That’s fun, says the Marquette fan through gritted teeth.

There’s also two more games with a ranked team on the road against an unranked opponent. #13 Illinois goes to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin, and in the evening hours, #1 Houston heads up north to see Oklahoma. Both contests seem ripe for upset potential, and that’s all you can ask from a Saturday of college basketball.

All told, there are 41 games on national television today, and who knows how many on streaming only between men’s and women’s basketball. If you land on a barnburner, pipe up in the comments section so everyone can change channels real quick!

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 3/2/24

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #24 Florida at #18 South Carolina ESPN/SEC Network
Florida State at Georgia Tech ESPN2
Tulane at Florida Atlantic ESPNU
Villanova at Providence Fox
Butler at DePaul FS1
Colgate at Lehigh CBS Sports Network
Noon #7 Kansas at #15 Baylor ABC
#13 Illinois at Wisconsin Big Ten Network
12:30 PM Arkansas at #16 Kentucky CBS
1:00 PM Oregon at #6 Arizona ESPN
Oklahoma State at Texas ESPN2
Towson at UNC Wilmington CBS Sports Network
1:30 PM #5 Marquette at #12 Creighton Fox
Massachuseetts at Davidson USA Network
2:15 PM Penn State at Minnesota Big Ten Network
2:30 PM LSU at Vanderbilt SEC Network
3:00 PM NC State at #9 North Carolina ESPN
Mississippi State at #11 Auburn ESPN2
USC at Washington CBS
Saint Louis at Rhode Island CBS Sports Network
4:30 PM Wake Forest at Virginia Tech CW Network
Iowa at Northwestern Big Ten Network
5:00 PM Virginia at #10 Duke ESPN
Pittsburgh at Boston College ACC Network
Texas Tech at West Virginia ESPN2
Texas A&M at Georgia SEC Network
VCU at Richmond CBS Sports Network
Green Bay at Milwaukee ESPNU
6:30 PM Xavier at Georgetown FS1
6:45 PM Clemson at Notre Dame CW Network
7:00 PM #1 Houston at Oklahoma ESPN2
Michigan State at #2 Purdue Fox
#4 Tennessee at #14 Alabama ESPN
Syracuse at Louisville ACC Network
New Mexico at Boise State CBS Sports Network
Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston ESPNU
7:30 PM Ole Miss at Missouri SEC Network
9:00 PM #23 Gonzaga at #17 Saint Mary's ESPN
San Jose State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon ESPNU
Long Beach State at UC Irvine ESPN2

