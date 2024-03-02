Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: March 2, 2024

I hope you’ve got enough snacks and drinks to get you through the day. If you’re reading this after 11am Central time, it is already too late for you, you are missing out on college basketball action.
There are 13 games with at least one ranked team on a national television broadcast today, with at least one on the air at all times between 11am CT and 11pm CT or thereabouts depending on when the last game of the day wraps up. FIVE of those games have two ranked teams butting heads:
- #24 Florida at #18 South Carolina
- #7 Kansas at #15 Baylor
- #5 Marquette at #12 Creighton
- #4 Tennessee at #14 Alabama
- #23 Gonzaga at #17 Saint Mary’s
So not only two ranked teams, but three games with top 10 teams on the road! That’s fun, says the Marquette fan through gritted teeth.
There’s also two more games with a ranked team on the road against an unranked opponent. #13 Illinois goes to the Kohl Center to face Wisconsin, and in the evening hours, #1 Houston heads up north to see Oklahoma. Both contests seem ripe for upset potential, and that’s all you can ask from a Saturday of college basketball.
All told, there are 41 games on national television today, and who knows how many on streaming only between men’s and women’s basketball. If you land on a barnburner, pipe up in the comments section so everyone can change channels real quick!
Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!
CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 3/2/24
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|#24 Florida at #18 South Carolina
|ESPN/SEC Network
|Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ESPN2
|Tulane at Florida Atlantic
|ESPNU
|Villanova at Providence
|Fox
|Butler at DePaul
|FS1
|Colgate at Lehigh
|CBS Sports Network
|Noon
|#7 Kansas at #15 Baylor
|ABC
|#13 Illinois at Wisconsin
|Big Ten Network
|12:30 PM
|Arkansas at #16 Kentucky
|CBS
|1:00 PM
|Oregon at #6 Arizona
|ESPN
|Oklahoma State at Texas
|ESPN2
|Towson at UNC Wilmington
|CBS Sports Network
|1:30 PM
|#5 Marquette at #12 Creighton
|Fox
|Massachuseetts at Davidson
|USA Network
|2:15 PM
|Penn State at Minnesota
|Big Ten Network
|2:30 PM
|LSU at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|3:00 PM
|NC State at #9 North Carolina
|ESPN
|Mississippi State at #11 Auburn
|ESPN2
|USC at Washington
|CBS
|Saint Louis at Rhode Island
|CBS Sports Network
|4:30 PM
|Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
|CW Network
|Iowa at Northwestern
|Big Ten Network
|5:00 PM
|Virginia at #10 Duke
|ESPN
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|ACC Network
|Texas Tech at West Virginia
|ESPN2
|Texas A&M at Georgia
|SEC Network
|VCU at Richmond
|CBS Sports Network
|Green Bay at Milwaukee
|ESPNU
|6:30 PM
|Xavier at Georgetown
|FS1
|6:45 PM
|Clemson at Notre Dame
|CW Network
|7:00 PM
|#1 Houston at Oklahoma
|ESPN2
|Michigan State at #2 Purdue
|Fox
|#4 Tennessee at #14 Alabama
|ESPN
|Syracuse at Louisville
|ACC Network
|New Mexico at Boise State
|CBS Sports Network
|Middle Tennessee at Sam Houston
|ESPNU
|7:30 PM
|Ole Miss at Missouri
|SEC Network
|9:00 PM
|#23 Gonzaga at #17 Saint Mary's
|ESPN
|San Jose State at UNLV
|CBS Sports Network
|Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon
|ESPNU
|Long Beach State at UC Irvine
|ESPN2
Loading comments...