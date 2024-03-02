Big East Game Thread: #5 Marquette at #12 Creighton

THE VITALS: #5 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-6, 13-4 Big East) at #12 Creighton Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, March 2, 2024

THE TIME: 1:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Brandon Gaudin and Robbie Hummel on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 39% chance of victory with a predicted score of 77-73.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 79.3, making it the third most potentially exciting game out of the 136 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Tennessee at Alabama.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Stevie Mitchell (8.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)

Kam Jones (15.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.1 spg)

Chase Ross (6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.3 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek left Wednesday’s game against Providence with about 12 minutes left in regulation with an oblique muscle injury and was declared “Questionable” to return. On Thursday night’s radio show, head coach Shaka Smart said there was no timeline for Kolek’s return to action at that point.

CREIGHTON PROBABLE LINEUP

Steven Ashworth (10.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.1 apg)

Trey Alexander (17.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.1 spg)

Baylor Scheierman (18.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Mason Miller (5.7 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (17.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.4 apg, 2.9 bpg)

