Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: at Niagara

I like how Marquette women’s lacrosse responded to a back-and-forth start against Detroit Mercy midweek. I mean, how can you not? What’s not to like about scoring THIRTEEN STRAIGHT UNANSWERED GOALS? It was a 15-1 run, because MU had scored two goals a little bit before the 13 straight. Does that tell us a little bit more about Detroit Mercy’s defense and general projection for this season than it does about Marquette? Sure, maybe, but MU still had to do all that running around and goal scoring, and they did it after about 20 minutes of back-and-forth, so the stepping it up is very good to see.

Are there riddles to solve from that back-and-forth start for Meredith Black and her assistant coaches? Maybe, and that would be neat if they can get the answers there. Maybe the biggest question to answer is whether Brynna Nixon is just fine going forward. Black pulled her out of the net riiiiiiight before that big run by Marquette started, which means that Nixon gave up five goals on seven shots on frame. That’s not great, but given that MU effectively just stopped the Titans from shooting at all after that, it feels like Nixon’s performance might have had more to do with what was going on in front of her.

But given that 5 in on 7 shots is, y’know, a bad trend, we have to ask whether or not Nixon is physically okay and thus whether or not she’s going to need some time off here. If that is this case, that’s not super great news for Marquette, but at least MU has Mikayla Yang on the roster to back up Ava Sprinkel if she’s suddenly starting.

All of this brings me around to a very solid point about what MU might be able to use as a goal for Sunday. They really need to put in a quality 60 minute performance against Niagara. They haven’t looked good from front to back for 60 minutes yet this season, although roaring past Cincinnati and just muddling through the final 15 minutes is the closest that they came to it. Lacrosse can be a wild sport with wild swings, but mitigating that for 60 straight minutes against the Purple Eagles will go a long way towards getting the Golden Eagles on track as Big East play starts to peek over the horizon.

Game #6: at Niagara Purple Eagles (3-1)

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024

Time: 11am Central

Location: Niagara Field, Niagara, New York

Streaming: PurpleEagles.com

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 4-1 all time against Niagara. The series started in 2018 and has run every year with the exception of the COVID protocol 2021 campaign. Marquette won the first three meetings as well as last year’s encounter, but they did suffer a 12-9 defeat the last time they went to New York.

The MAAC preseason poll had some good news for Niagara. It’s hard to say that having the Preseason Player of the Year is anything but good news, and the Purple Eagles have that in midfielder Rachel Crane. She was co-Midfielder of the Year last season after leading the league in goals with 56 as well as leading her team with 57 draw controls. However, Niagara was picked to finish third in the MAAC preseason poll. Fairfield was the unanimous pick, with the exception of Fairfield’s coach voting for Siena. Maybe they can cause some havoc, because if you have three women on the preseason all-conference team including the POY, you’ve got a strong chance.

The Purple Eagles have stumbled just once in four games so far this season, and that was a road loss against Arizona State. They accomplished a four goal win in their opener on a neutral site in Arizona against UC Davis, and then won two straight home games in lopsided fashion. Niagara put up 19 goals on Colgate and 20 against Le Moyne, all while only allowing 13 total goals between those two games. I think the combination of all of this makes Niagara an interesting litmus test for where Marquette is going this season.

Lois Garlow is leading the Purple Eagles in points so far this season, edging out teammate Lexi Braniecki by one, 20-19. Garlow’s doing it by mixing goals and assists well but also not leading Niagara in either one. Braniecki is the goals leader with 16, while Riley Latray is the assists leader with 12 through four games. The aforementioned Rachel Crane is humming along with eight goals and an assist right now, which has her fifth on the team in points. Feels like she might be due for a breakout game, and that’s probably troubling given that she’s had hat tricks in each of the past two contests.

Jordan Roy is the netminder for Niagara, but head coach Wendy Stone knows exactly when her goalie is in over her head. Roy has played all 60 minutes in their three wins...... and got pulled after letting in six goals in seven minutes against Arizona State. Even with that dragging her numbers hilariously down, Roy is still only allowing less than nine goals per 60 minutes. 8.98 goals-against average! That’s wild! Then again, we’re talking about nine, five, and eight goals in her other three games. The senior from New York is stopping 46% of shots on goal which is, through four games, a career best.