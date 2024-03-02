The Quick & The Dirty: #12 Creighton 89, #5 Marquette 75

Sure, it goes into the record books as a 14 point loss for #5 ranked Marquette men’s basketball, but it really wasn’t that bad, contextually speaking.

All-American point guard Tyler Kolek didn’t even travel to Omaha due to the oblique injury suffered in the second half against Providence.

All-Big East big man Oso Ighodaro was unavailable due to illness.

Starting in their place: Chase Ross and Ben Gold.

Kam Jones played all 40 minutes. Tre Norman played 10 off the bench, and Zaide Lowery got 21 minutes of action as head coach Shaka Smart had to get everything he could out of his available roster against #12 ranked Creighton.

And for 37 minutes, a little bit longer, Creighton’s lead was in the double digits for just 11 seconds.

With 4:26 to go, David Joplin got into the paint and scored to make it a two point game, 69-67.

And then Baylor Scheierman hit half of his six three-pointers in the game in a two minute stretch. Marquette was gassed, Scheierman was about as open as you can be, after 35 minutes of busting their asses on both ends, the Golden Eagles just did not have enough left without their two most important players to figure out a way to beat the Bluejays. The lead was 12 after Scheierman’s third in that stretch, there was just 2 minutes and change to go, and that’s all she wrote.

Marquette walked right up to the line of beating Creighton in their building on their Senior Day without two starters, and probably didn’t even know they’d be without one of them until this morning. Hell yeah, that rules, great work everyone. Not saying this was a moral victory or anything like that, losses are losses, but the praise is precisely placed: GREAT WORK.

Kam Jones was your top scorer here, putting up 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, while David Joplin was right behind him with 21 on 8-for-13. Stevie Mitchell nearly had a double-double, getting a season high 15 to go with a team high nine rebounds.

We’ll all have to wonder what would have happened if Ben Gold and/or Tre Norman had it cooking in this one, as they were 3-for-11 and 0-for-4 respectively. Alas.

Up Next: We wait for health updates on Ighodaro and Kolek as well as wait for UConn to come to Milwaukee on Wednesday night. The Huskies lost badly to the Bluejays in their next game after stomping out MU, but beat Villanova by 24 a week ago in their most recent game as I type this. They do have to host Seton Hall on Sunday before making the visit to Fiserv.