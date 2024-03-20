Anonymously Through The Brackets: Midwest Region

Sick of hard-hitting analysis of the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Up to your eyeballs in expert picks chock-full of astute takes on players to watch and budding upsets?

Fear not, friends: your pals at Anonymous Eagle are here to inject some half-baked, homespun “insight” into the proceedings, with our (mostly) annual region-by-region tour, as we go Anonymously Through the Brackets.

For each region, we’ll give you our patented Anonymous Eagle Half-Arsed Analysis with: a gutless pick to win the region; a sleeper regional champ; a CRUSH YOUR MAN upset special; a player/team we’d pay to watch; a player most likely to carry his team singlehandedly to the Sweet 16; and the best player in the region that you’ve never heard of before.

Let’s see what Bracketville has in store for us in the Midwest Region...

GUTLESS WONDER Pick To Win The Region

By rule (a rule that I invented myself), this has to be either the #1 or the #2 seed. For reasons we will get to in a minute, that means I have to say that Tennessee is your Gutless pick to win here. Go ahead, pick something that no one will give you credit for doing and pick Rick Barnes and the Vols.

CHEX BOLD PARTY MIX Bold Pick To Win The Region

You can make two choices when filling out your bracket. You can be a coward and give in to group think and tomfoolery

OR

You can be an Independent Thinker who trusts that there is absolutely zero chance that Purdue screws this up one year after losing to a #16 seed in the first round.

Yes, I get it. There’s a lot of the same players on the floor for Purdue that lost to Fairleigh Dickinson last year. I get that it’s the same head coach in Matt Painter that supervised the second 16 over 1 upset in tournament history. I get it, I get it, I get it. I understand why you feel the need to believe that there is no chance that Purdue doesn’t take another early embarrassing loss.

OR they can follow the Virginia model and win the whole deal one year after losing to a #16 seed.

Lots of people are going to short Zach Edey and the Boilermakers in their bracket pool. You don’t have to be one of them. Pick the #1 seed to do good things, because that’s what #1 seeds are supposed to do.

CRUSH YOUR MAN Upset Special

Kansas is favored to beat Samford.

A Jayhawks team that is defintely not going to have a healthy Kevin McCullar and might not have a 100% Hunter Dickinson is favored by seven points by DraftKings on Tuesday night AFTER Bill Self announced McCullar was out.

A Jayhawks team that is very clearly not at full strength and played just six non-McCullar or Dickinson players in a 20 point loss to Cincinnati in the Big 12 tournament is going to play a Samford team that presses constantly and shoots a bazillion threes and plays faster than almost anyone in the country.

This sounds like a recipe for disaster for Kansas, so mark yourself down for a 3/14 upset here and cheer for Bucky Ball.

Player I’d Pay To Watch

I don’t know how many players have put up a 40 point game this season, but I know that Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht is one of them. Sure, maybe it was a little Kentucky-aided, but 40 points in 40 minutes is hard to do! He also had 39 points at home against Auburn, and had a run of four 30+ point games in a five game stretch in late January. The 6’6” transfer from Northern Colorado can fill it up, and who doesn’t like watching a bunch of points getting scored?

The Chiropractor Special: aka Who Can Put His Whole Team On His Back

We’ve seen this guy do exactly this before, and he did it for a different team where he probably didn’t have as good of teammates that he has now. So, why shouldn’t we tab Texas’ Max Abmas here?

Abmas put a #15 seeded Oral Roberts team into the Sweet 16 back in 2021, putting up 29 and 26 points against Ohio State and Florida respectively before putting up 25 against Arkansas as ORU just barely lost, 72-70, to Arkansas. Marquette fans specifically saw Abmas work some of that magic at Fiserv Forum as he started off UT’s trip to Fiserv Forum by knocking down a bunch of shots right in a row to start that game.

Yes, I am saying that I would like to watch Abmas and Dalton Knecht duel in the Round of 32.

Best Guy You’ve Never Heard Of

Just think, we almost didn’t get the 2024 MAC Player of the Year in the field.

Kent State took a lead with five seconds to go in the MAC tournament title game.... and then committed a foul while up one. Akron got two free throws to go with 4 seconds left, and one final prayer of an attempt by the Golden Flash fell short.

And so, Akron is in the field of 68, and that means 2024 MAC POY Enrique Freeman is in the tournament. The 6’7” forward from Cleveland is averaging 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season while shooting 37% from long range. Can he impart lessons from Akron’s first round loss to UCLA in 2022 and help push his team past Creighton on Thursday?