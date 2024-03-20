2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament: Who Will Marquette Have To Face To Win The South Region?

On Friday afternoon, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles will get their pathway through the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament underway. We’re going to take a moment here to look at the potential pathways and speedbumps that could stand between Shaka Smart’s Golden Eagles and a trip to Phoenix for the Final Four as the South Region champions.

Along the way, we’re going to mentioning gambling odds for various teams, and all of those odds are brought to you by DraftKings. They’re up to date and accurate as of Wednesday afternoon, so take into account whether they’ve gone up or down when you’re looking at the odds to help yourself wager responsibly.

Let’s first start with some generic odds for Marquette. As of right now, here’s MU’s odds for various destinations in the NCAA tournament:

To win the national championship: +3000

To play for the national championship: +1400

To reach the Final Four: +550

To reach the Elite Eight: +205

To reach the Sweet 16: -140

FIRST ROUND

This is the only one where things are set in stone right now, because we know that Marquette will play #15 Western Kentucky in the first round. The Golden Eagles are currently a 14.5 point favorite over the Hilltoppers, so yeah, their odds of winning the South Region are a little long at +10,000. Honestly, the less we consider this possibility, the better. Marquette is the #2 seed, so they should be able to handle an 8-8 team from Conference USA with relative ease. More on the Hilltoppers tomorrow in our official game preview.

SECOND ROUND

As I write this, we’re still waiting for tonight’s First Four game between Boise State and Colorado to decide who is the #10 seed against #7 Florida. The Buffaloes are favored by 3.5 points, and if you’re interested in when the gambling lines don’t match the analytics lines, Colorado is favored by just one point by KenPom.com. Sticking with KenPom for the moment since DraftKings can’t give us a line on a game that doesn’t exist yet, Colorado would be favored over Florida — yes, the #10 would be favored over the #7 — on a neutral floor if ever so slightly, while the Gators would have the edge on the Broncos if they come out ahead on Wednesday night.

Marquette has played Florida four times in program history and have gone 2-2 in those games. This includes the Sweet 16 of the 2012 NCAA tournament, which went in favor of the Gators. MU has four meetings against Colorado as well, with all four coming four years in a row in the mid-1980s. Colorado won the first one, and MU won the next three. Marquette’s only meeting with Boise State in program history also came in the postseason, but in this case it was a home game in the 2004 NIT with MU picking up a 66-53 victory.

Because all three would most likely end up having to see the Golden Eagles in the second round, their odds of winning the region are not so hot.

Florida: +1500

Colorado: +6000

Boise State: +8000

SWEET 16

If we presume that Marquette advances to the Sweet 16, their most likely opponent, at least by seed line expectations, would be #3 seeded Kentucky. If that happens, it will be a new NCAA tournament record for most common tournament matchup. ESPN’s Rece Davis brought this up as he threw their Bracketology show to the women’s Selection Show on Sunday night: Marquette and Kentucky have played each other 10 times in the NCAA tournament, and that is already the record for most frequently occurring NCAA tournament game. A Sweet 16 game between the two would be the 11th meeting in the tournament, and honestly, it’s starting to make sense as to why the Wildcats are ducking the Golden Eagles at this point. That’s just too many high stakes games!

The other favored seed that could come up here is #6 Texas Tech. Marquette has played the Red Raiders just once before in program history, and that was an 87-72 Marquette victory in November of 2006. I like playing teams that MU rarely plays, so I’m in favor of that happening.

I don’t know if we want to say the odds are likely that Marquette could see a double digit seed in the Sweet 16, but both double digit seeds that could end up there are coming off conference tournament championships. #11 NC State had to win five games in five days to win the ACC title by way of an 84-76 victory over North Carolina, while #14 Oakland won three games, including the last two on back-to-back days, to win the Horizon League title. Their title win came over Milwaukee, 83-76, and as a result, Greg Kampe’s Golden Grizzlies have won 17 of their last 20 games and are currently on a four game winning streak heading into their contest with Kentucky on Thursday evening.

Here’s the odds for those four squads to reach the Final Four.

Kentucky: +700

Texas Tech: +1800

NC State: +5500

Oakland: +15,000

ELITE EIGHT

So this will get a little bit busy, because there are eight theoretical possible opponents for Marquette if the Golden Eagles get to Sunday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. There are, however, two particularly notable possibilities.

The first is a game against #9 Texas A&M and former Marquette head coach Buzz Williams. The Aggies caught a bit of a hot streak at the end of the season with three straight regular season wins and two SEC tournament wins to reach the semifinals before falling to possible MU tournament foe Florida. The Golden Eagles haven’t bumped up against a Williams coached team since he quit his job in 2014, and they haven’t played against TAMU since 1985 when the Aggies won 77-69 to even the all time series at one each.

The second is a game against #5 Wisconsin. I don’t want to specifically say that I predicted that this is possible, but I did write an entire article about WWE booking a Marquette/Wisconsin game in the Elite Eight waaaaaaaay back in 2017. Never wrong, only early. The Badgers had a great first three months of the season, including beating Marquette at the Kohl Center, but they’re just 6-9 since the calendar flipped to February, and that includes racking up three conference tournament wins to reach the Big Ten title game before falling to Illinois.

The two most likely options, by way of seed expectations, to get to a theoretical Elite Eight game against Marquette are #1 Houston and #4 Duke. The Cougars roared through the Big 12 with a record of 15-3, which is absurd for the depth and difficulty of that league, although they did get waylaid by Iowa State in the conference tournament title game, falling by 28. Duke went 15-5 in the ACC, although they did get clipped by NC State in the conference tournament as the Wolfpack went on their run to the championship. MU is 8-4 all time against Houston with the series dating all the way back to 1949, although they haven’t faced off since 2005 when Marquette left Conference USA. Most of the all-time meetings with Duke have happened since 1990, although the series dates back to 1960. The Blue Devils have been ranked for every single game against them, and Marquette has only come up with a win twice in eight meetings.

That leaves us four teams, only of which is favored in their first round game. That’s #8 Nebraska, which is facing Texas A&M in the round of 64. Marquette is 4-4 all time against the Cornhuskers with the two teams splitting a home-and-home in 2004 and 2005 for the last two encounters. The other three are #12 James Madison, #13 Vermont, and #16 Longwood. Vermont is the most familiar name to Marquette both historically and recently. MU has played the Catamounts three times, all victories, including last year’s first round NCAA tournament game. Marquette is 1-0 against Longwood after a 2010 victory in Milwaukee, and they have never played James Madison.

Here’s the odds for each of these eight squads to win the South Regional.

Houston: +140

Duke: +550

Wisconsin: +1500

Nebraska: +1800

Texas A&M: +4000

James Madison: +7500

Vermont: +13,000

Longwood: +50,000