Your 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 21

Who’s ready to watch a metric ton of basketball for 12 hours straight for the next five days?

That’s right, YOU ARE!

Today is the first full day of the 2024 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. That means that there’s 16 games on today to get us halfway to the second round of 32 teams. CBS will go on the air at 11am Central time, the first game tips off 15 minutes later, and then truTV will not wrap up the broadcast day until well past 11pm Central. Then we’ll do it all over again tomorrow! Mixed in along the way in the evening hours are a pair of First Four games in the women’s tournament in case you couldn’t get enough high stakes win-or-go-home basketball in your life.

If you’re looking for a streaming option for any of these games, March Madness Live is your option for the men’s tournament, while WatchESPN.com will be carrying the pair of women’s games.

The comment section is wide open, as always, so pipe up if you’re watching one game or another and everyone should suddenly turn over to the one you’ve got on. Or, heck, if you’ve got hot takes about uniforms, or hot takes about anything at all, speak up! That’s what the comments section is for, after all.

Here’s your full schedule of men’s basketball tournament games for the day, with all times Central, as always.

11:15am: #8 Mississippi State vs #9 Michigan State, CBS

11:40am: #6 BYU vs #11 Duquesne, truTV

12:30pm: #3 Creighton vs #14 Akron, TNT

1pm: #2 Arizona vs #15 Long Beach State, TBS

1:45pm: #1 North Carolina vs #16 Wagner, CBS

2:10pm: #3 Illinois Fighting vs #14 Morehead State

3:00pm: #6 South Carolina vs #11 Oregon, TNT

3:30pm: #7 Dayton vs #10 Nevada, TBS

5:50pm: #7 Texas vs #10 Colorado State, TNT

6:10pm: #3 Kentucky vs #14 Oakland, CBS

6:25pm: #5 Gonzaga vs #12 McNeese

6:35pm: #2 Iowa State vs #15 South Dakota State, truTV

8:20pm: #2 Tennessee vs #15 Saint Peter’s, TNT

8:40pm: #6 Texas Tech vs #11 NC State, CBS

8:55pm: #4 Kansas vs #13 Samford, TBS

9:05pm: #7 Washington State vs #10 Drake, truTV

And over in the women’s tournament, there are two First Four games going on tonight!

6pm: #11 Auburn vs #11 Arizona, ESPN2

8pm: #16 UT Martin vs #16 Holy Cross, ESPN2