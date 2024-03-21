Get To Know A Marquette Men’s Basketball Tournament Opponent: Western Kentucky

Name: Western Kentucky University

Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

Is that actually in western Kentucky? Well, it’s in the western half of the state, although it’s still a more than two hour drive to Paducah, which is probably the most notable city on the western edge of Kentucky. It’s also about equidistant from the middle of the state as Eastern Kentucky in Richmond is, so it’s fine.

Founded: This gets slightly complicated. We can trace the history to a privately owned combination teacher/business college that opened in 1876 in nearby Glasgow, which eventually moved to Bowling Green. In 1906, the Commonwealth created legislation to establish two teaching schools, and Western Kentucky State Normal School began operation with the state’s backing in 1907. In 1909, a women’s college by the name of Potter College closed down in Bowling Green, and Western acquired the property and moved there, which is the currently location of the school. Between 1906 and 1948, the school changed names three times before landing on Western Kentucky State College and they were granted University status by the state in 1966.

Enrollment: As of Fall 2022, WKU had 16,493 students with 14,440 undergraduates.

Notable Alumni: Cordell Hull; Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1945 for his work in founding the United Nations as U.S. Secretary of State; film director John Carpenter, perhaps best known for Halloween; Steve Gorman, the drummer from The Black Crowes; Larry Elmore, artist for Dungeons & Dragons, Dragonlance, and Magic: The Gathering; That Guy actor Charles Napier; Duncan Hines, author and food critic who became the namesake of the modern day baking product line; Mitch McDeere, Harvard Law grad and tax attorney at Bendini, Lambert & Locke in Memphis; actor Michael Rosenbaum, perhaps best known for his role as Lex Luthor on Smallville; and Rod Smart, aka “He Hate Me” from the original incarnation of the XFL.

Zoinks, Scoob! Every college campus is going to have ghost stories or legends attached to a building or two along the way. Western Kentucky has nine of them and they have listed them out on their official university website. Heck, they have so many of them and make them so well known, WKU was featured on a 2012 episode of Syfy’s Ghost Hunters television show. Somehow, this makes John Carpenter’s career make so much more sense now.

Nickname: Hilltoppers

Wait, not Big Red? Kinda presumed they were because of the mascot. Nope, they’re the Hilltoppers because 1) the campus sits on a hill in the southwestern side of Bowling Green and 2) the entire student body literally marched the moveable objects on campus from its original location to the current one on the aforementioned hill. They’re not the Hilltoppers because they’re on a hill, but because they literally climbed the hill to have classes there.

So what’s Big Red’s deal? That adorable red blob has only been around since 1979, when student Ralph Carey wanted to create a mascot that had nothing to do with any kind of stereotypes or caricature of Kentuckians. He came up with the blob character and the name because WKU teams were often called Big Red because their fans had a history of waving red towels in the stand (see, not that far off re: nickname), and the first ever costume was constructed by Carey by hand.

When a student who has portrayed Big Red for the cheer team graduates, they are allowed to wear Red’s gloves during the ceremony. That’s neat!

Speaking of the red towels: That’s actually the WKU primary athletics logo. It’s not a flag on a pole or a pennant, which I kind of always presumed, but a hand waving a red towel. It’s in tribute to E.A. Diddle, who coached over 1,000 games for Western Kentucky between 1922 and 1964. He was Jerry Tarkanian and his white towel on the sideline long before UNLV rose to prominence in the 1990s, or before John Thompson did the same with Georgetown in the 1980s.

Preseason Poll: Western Kentucky was picked to finish third in the Conference USA preseason poll, but they did pick up two first place votes from the league’s coaches.

KenPom.com Ranking: After starting the year at #173, Western Kentucky is currently ranked #133.

T-Rank Ranking: After starting the year at #220, Western Kentucky is currently ranked #131.

This Season: After a 2-3 start against Division 1 opponents, Western Kentucky went on a winning streak, running their record to 12-3 overall and starting Conference USA action with a 70-68 home win over Liberty. They went through a skid, dropping four of the next six, but bouncing back with another winning streak, this time for five straight. That got them to 19-7 overall and 8-4 in CUSA, but the Hilltoppers bottomed out to end the regular season with four straight losses. That earned them the #3 seed in the conference tournament with a record of 8-8. #2 Louisiana Tech went out in the quarterfinals to #7 Middle Tennessee, #1 Sam Houston went out in the semifinals to #5 UTEP, and WKU knocked both of those teams down on their way to the title and the league’s automatic bid.

Stats Leaders

Points: Don McHenry, 15.2 ppg

Rebounds: Babacar Faye, 5.6 rpg

Assists: Don McHenry, 2.4 apg

Head Coach: Steve Lutz, in his first season at WKU and third season as a Division 1 head coach. He went 47-23 in two years at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, putting the Islanders into the NCAA tournament in both of his seasons, so this is the third straight appearance in the Big Dance for Lutz. He actually has a win in the tournament, guiding his old team to a First Four 16 seed game victory over Southeast Missouri State last year.

Bigs? Rodney Howard (6’11”, 250 lbs.) began the year as the starting center for the Hilltoppers, but after missing a game in early December, he’s been coming off the bench ever since. Still, he’s averaging more than 20 minutes per game, and the Georgia Tech transfer is chipping in 10.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. He’s pretty good at drawing fouls, blocking shots, and pulling in offensive rebounds.

Howard is the only guy on the roster that you would call a traditional big, as Babacar Faye, the current starting 5 man on the team, measures in at 6’8” and just 205 pounds. I don’t know if I ever expected to see an opponent’s starting center that Oso Ighodaro could potentially bully in the post, but here we are. Faye averages 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, but he’s only playing 18.7 minutes per game. He’s pretty good on the glass on both ends as well as blocking shots, but his numbers just don’t jump out at you until you get into rate instead of just counting them up. He’s only played 20 or more minutes in two of WKU’s last seven games, so I think we should probably expect to see more of Howard than Faye.

Shooters? In general, no. Western Kentucky is shooting just 34.4% from long range as a team against Division 1 opponents this season, and their three games against non-D1 competition actually cause that number to dip ever so slightly. 34% isn’t bad, but it’s about middle of the country, and it appears that Steve Lutz knows his team isn’t that great at the long range shot. They’re bottom 40 in the country in three-point attempt rate according to KenPom.com.

With that said, that’s a team average. They’ve got some guys who can do some damage. point guard Don McHenry, who graduated from Milwaukee Academy of Science, is knocking down 37% of his 3.8 attempts per game, Kristian Lander is at nearly 36% on the same number of attempts, and Tyrone Marshall isn’t too bad at just under 35%. The big question mark here is the availability of Dontaie Allen, who is hitting 40% of his 4.3 shots per game. Allen has been starting for WKU in the back half of the season, but the former top 100 prospect and former Kentucky Wildcat suffered some sort of knee injury just a few minutes into the CUSA semifinal game against Middle Tennessee. He missed the title game, but was in uniform.... but also didn’t warm up with the team.

What To Watch For: Speed.

Steve Lutz’s TAMU-CC teams were always playing at a pretty high tempo. His first Western Kentucky team has taken that to a new level, as they are currently KenPom.com’s fastest paced team. The Hilltoppers are #1 in adjusted tempo at 75.2 possessions per game, beating out VMI’s pace of 74.6 possessions. Discounting the adjustment for quality of opponent, WKU is the straight up fastest playing team in the country, just barely edging out Bryant by way of rounding at 75.4 possessions per game.

A slight catch here, though, and it’s one that may work out for Marquette. It appears that part of WKU’s speed and 4th shortest average offensive possession length is their proclivity for turning the ball over. They cough it up on more than 18% of their possessions, which ranks #267 in the country. That’s bad.... but great for Marquette, who is forcing a turnover on more than 21% of possessions this season, ranking #20 in the country there. If Western Kentucky is going to be sloppy with the basketball in an effort to try to jam as many possessions as they can into the game, then that’s just going to feed into the abilities of Stevie Mitchell, Chase Ross, and Tyler Kolek as three of the 250 best steal rate guys in the country.

Western Kentucky’s not an outstanding defensive team, although they rank better on that end in terms of efficiency than they do on offense. They’re a sturdy defensive team more than they are excellent at any one thing, but they do tend to let you shoot three-pointers. They’re kind of bad in terms of letting you get a long range shot up, so if Marquette’s offense is cooking to the level that we’re accustomed to seeing with Tyler Kolek back in the lineup, then the shots are going to be there for the Golden Eagles, they just have to hit them.

We should probably actually acknowledge the thing I was kind of dancing around there, right? Tyler Kolek is expected to be in uniform for Marquette after missing the last six games with an oblique muscle injury. Shaka Smart told CBS Sports Network on Sunday night that Kolek would be in uniform if he made it through Tuesday’s practice without a set back, and he also said that Kolek was no longer in any pain from the injury. It remains possible that Kolek could have played in New York last week, including running up on Smart after the win in the semifinals to shout about playing on Saturday against UConn in the title game. However, the smart decision — yes, that’s a pun — was to hold Kolek out and protect his health status for the NCAA tournament. Marquette came up short on their #2 seed in last year’s tournament, and they don’t want that to happen again..... especially since it was an injury to Kolek, that time his hand early against Vermont, that clearly cost Marquette a chance at the Sweet 16 in 2023.

If he doesn’t play, for whatever reason? Without being disrespectful to anyone here, but if Marquette can beat Xavier, Villanova, and Providence without Tyler Kolek, they can beat Western Kentucky. The flipside of that coin is how much Tyler Kolek will Marquette need to beat Western Kentucky? There’s a version of this game where WKU just can’t stop turning the ball over early, Marquette goes up big, and Kolek plays maybe 15 minutes as a precautionary measure. Wouldn’t complain real loud if that happens, for what it’s worth.