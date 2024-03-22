How to watch #2 Marquette vs. #15 Western Kentucky in NCAA Tournament: start time, TV channel and more

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (25-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #15 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-11, 8-8 Conference USA)

THE DATE: Friday, March 22, 2024

THE TIME: 1pm Central

THE LOCATION: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: TBS, with Kevin Harland, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.

THE LINE: Marquette -14.5 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 91% chance of victory with a predicted score of 86-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 34.0, making it the 11th most potentially exciting games out of the 14 Division 1 games scheduled for the day. #1? New Mexico vs Clemson.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1.6 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (16.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Tyler Kolek missed Marquette’s last six games with an oblique muscle injury. On Sunday evening, head coach Shaka Smart told CBS Sports Network that Kolek was no longer in pain and as long as he did not have a setback during Tuesday’s practice, he would be in uniform on Friday.

WESTERN KENTUCKY PROBABLE LINEUP

Don McHenry (15.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg)

Khristian Lander (9.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.0 apg, 1.0 spg)

Brandon Newman (10.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.3 spg)

Tyrone Marshall (8.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.5 spg, 1.0 bpg)

Babacar Faye (7.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

WESTERN KENTUCKY INJURY NOTE: Guard/forward Dontaie Allen suffered a knee injury early after starting in WKU’s Conference USA semifinal game against Middle Tennessee and then did not play in the title game against UTEP. He was dressed to play but not warming up, so we’ll see what that means relative to a game six days later. Allen averaged 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Hilltoppers this season.