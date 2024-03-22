2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Preview: #7 Ole Miss vs #10 Marquette

2024 NCAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

FIRST ROUND

#7 Ole Miss Rebels (23-8, 12-4 SEC) vs #10 Marquette Golden Eagles (23-8, 11-7 Big East)

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time: 3:45pm Central, or approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Notre Dame/Kent State

Location: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center, Notre Dame, Indiana

Television: ESPNU with Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings calling the action

Streaming: WatchESPN.com

Live Stats: Stat Broadcast maybe, but definitely NCAA.com, because sometimes the NCAA is weird about this

All-Time Series: Ole Miss leads 1-0 after an 80-66 contest in 2004.

For the third time in four seasons under the direction of head coach Megan Duffy, Marquette women’s basketball has qualified for the NCAA tournament. Were it not for the pandemic, we would be talking about four times in five seasons on the sidelines for Duffy, as the Golden Eagles were clearly good enough to make the tournament that was eventually canceled before the selection process finished.

This year, however, it feels like Marquette did their work to get into the NCAA tournament before Christmas and then white-knuckled the plane in for a landing as a #10 seed. Their two best wins of the season came in Game #2 and Game #10, knocking off two teams ranked at the time, both at home at the McGuire Center. They ended up starting off the year 12-0 right up to visiting UConn on New Year’s Eve.... and nothing has looked great since for the Golden Eagles. They went just 10-7 the rest of the way in the regular season, boosted by a 3-1 stretch in the final four games. It’s not unreasonable to think that Marquette needed their 50-48 win over Villanova in the Big East quarterfinals to lock up their spot in the NCAA field of 68, as they went 0-2 against the Wildcats in the regular season and VU was ultimately nowhere close to the tournament bracket.

Marquette’s chances of their first NCAA tournament win since 2019, before Megan Duffy came on board, depends on the play of the three-headed monster at the top of the MU roster. Jordan King has taken something of a backseat on this year’s team during her fifth year of eligibility, but she’s still having one of the best years of her career. Her scoring is down and her overall shooting is down, but her three-point shooting and rebounding numbers are career bests. King has ceded most of the point guard duties to Rose Nkumu, but she’s still averaging 3.6 assists per game.

Liza Karlen is Marquette’s leading scorer with King taking a step back in that department this season, tossing in 17.6 per game in a variety of ways. At a glance, Karlen looksl ike a traditional post player, but with the right matchup, she can take a defender off the dribble, and you can’t leave her open behind the arc since she’s shooting over 37% from long range. Speaking of fireballing from distance, activating Kenzie Hare’s three-point shooting might be the key to Marquette toppling #7 Ole Miss here. Hare is shooting over 43% from long range, but that was down to just under 38% against Big East teams, including the conference tournament.

As for Ole Miss themselves, they ended the regular season on a heater, winning their final six games to launch themselves into third place in the SEC behind undefeated South Carolina and reigning national champion LSU. Not too bad. It’s definitely a long way from blowing a double digit third quarter lead on the road against Southern Miss, which is a thing that the Rebels did back on December 2nd to drop to 6-3 overall on the year at the time. That’s by far their worst loss of the season, as it’s the only one outside the top 50, but it did take most of the season for Ole Miss to shake that out of their NET. The NET debuted not long after that, and the Rebels were #61 in the country at the time. They come into the NCAA tournament as a top 40 team, so succeeding against all of those quality foes in league play did them a world of good, especially after drifting back up to #54 right before their six game winning streak started.

This is the third straight NCAA tournament appearance for Ole Miss and head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. They’re coming off a Sweet 16 appearance a year ago, and three of Ole Miss’ top scorers this year were three of their top scorers a year ago. Safe to say that the bright lights won’t be bothering them all that much.

Ole Miss has a trio of double digit scorers in Marquesha Davis, Madison Scott, and Kennedy Todd-Williams. All three women are listed as guards, but Davis and Todd-Williams are both measuring in at six feet tall, so they’ve got some size to the lineup. If Marquette is going to slow that trio down from their averages between 14.6 points and 10.3 points per game, it’s going to involve interior defense. None of these three women are notable threats beyond the perimeter as Todd-Williams is the best three-point shooter at 26.2% on the year. None of them are forcing the issue in that department, so getting them to settle for bad shots is going to be tough. In fact, getting anyone on Ole Miss’ roster to shoot a three is going to be hard. The Rebels rank #358 out of 360 Division 1 teams in three-point attempt rate, which is just fine by McPhee-McCuin, since they’re also #328 in three-point shooting percentage.

Nothing about Ole Miss and shooting the ball goes together very well. They’re #73 in the country in Her Hoop Stats’ offensive rating metric because they rebound the hell out of the ball on the offensive glass. The Rebels are #4 in the country in rate as they get a second chance on over 40% of their misses. Now, yes, that sounds like trouble for the Golden Eagles. Except.... this is a battle of the unstoppable force and the immoveable object because Marquette comes into the game with the exact same #4 ranking on the defensive glass. One of these two teams is going to lose this battle on that end of the floor, and odds are, that’s going to tilt this game in that team’s favor.

In general, defense is going to win this game. Both teams come in ranked in the top 40 of Her Hoop Stats’ defensive metric, and needless to say that neither team’s offense is matching that kind of success. Marquette comes closer than the Rebels, but MU’s still winning with defense more than anything. However, if MU can get their three-point shots to start to fall — and Ole Miss isn’t outstanding at denying that shot — then it seems possible that the Rebels don’t have the firepower to keep up with Kenzie Hare riding a 6-for-8 day or something similar.