Your 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 22

Shouts to Jack Gohlke, and not just because he removed Kentucky from Marquette Golden Eagles’s potential pathway.

The former Division 2 grad transfer was the singular best highlight of the first full day of NCAA tournament action this year, and guess what? WE’RE DOING ANOTHER DAY LIKE THAT TODAY! Even better than that: There’s a full day of 16 men’s and 16 women’s games on deck today!

Obviously the highlight for everyone everywhere in the nation is Marquette’s game against Western Kentucky, but there should be lots of fun basketball elsewhere for you to keep an eye on today. What, exactly, you ask? Well, let’s just get to the schedules!

Here’s the full men’s basketball NCAA tournament schedule for the day, with all times Central, as always.

11:15am: #8 Florida Atlantic vs #9 Northwestern, CBS

11:40am: #3 Baylor vs #14 Colgate, truTV

12:45pm: #5 San Diego State vs #12 UAB, TNT

1pm: #2 Marquette vs #15 Western Kentucky, TBS

1:45pm: #1 UConn vs #16 Stetson, CBS

2:10pm: #6 Clemson vs #11 New Mexico, truTV

3:15pm: #4 Auburn vs #13 Yale, TNT

3:30pm: #7 Florida vs #10 Colorado, TBS

5:50pm: #8 Nebraska vs #9 Texas A&M, TNT

6:10pm: #4 Duke vs #13 Vermont, CBS

6:25pm: #1 Purdue vs #16 Grambling, TBS

6:35pm: #4 Alabama vs #13 Charleston, truTV

8:20pm: #1 Houston vs #16 Longwood, TNT

8:40pm: #5 Wisconsin vs #12 James Madison, CBS

8:55pm: #8 Utah State vs #9 TCU, TBS

9:05pm: #5 Saint Mary’s vs #12 Grand Canyon, truTV

And here’s the entire women’s tournament schedule for the day, again with all times Central.

10:30am: #8 North Carolina vs #9 Michigan State, ESPN2

11:00am: #2 Ohio State vs #15 Maine, ESPN

12:30pm: #6 Louisville vs #11 Middle Tennessee, ESPN2

1pm: #1 South Carolina vs #16 Presbyterian, ESPN

1:30pm: #7 Duke vs #10 Richmond, ESPN News

2:00pm: #1 Texas vs #16 Drexel, ESPNU

2:30pm: #4 Virginia Tech vs #13 Marshall, ESPN2

3:00pm: #3 LSU vs #14 Rice, ESPN

3:30pm: #4 Kansas State vs #13 Portland, ESPN News

4:30pm: #8 Alabama vs #9 Florida State, ESPN2

5:00pm: #5 Baylor vs #12 Vanderbilt, ESPNU

6:00pm: #5 Colorado vs #12 Drake, ESPN News

6:30pm: #7 Iowa State vs #10 Maryland, ESPN2

7:00pm: #3 Oregon State vs #14 Eastern Washington, ESPNU

9:00pm: #2 Stanford Cardinal vs #15 Norfolk State, ESPN2

9:30pm: #6 Nebraska vs #11 Texas A&M