Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Preview: vs Central Michigan & vs #3 Michigan

This weekend is the end of non-conference play for Marquette women’s lacrosse, and, uh, I don’t think this has gone as well as head coach Meredith Black wanted it to go. Ignoring catching losses against #4 Northwestern and #19 Colorado, I think it’s clear that Black expected more from her team than their current 3-4 record outside of games against ranked foes.

They let the Louisville game slip away from them in the second half. Same for the Jacksonville game. They didn’t get off to a strong enough start against Niagara on either end of the field. Same for the Ohio State game. Hey, look, that’s all four non-ranked losses explained in quick succession and through simple concepts. I would imagine that’s incredibly frustrating for Black and her staff, and probably for the team, too.

They get two games this weekend to send themselves into Big East action on a high note and [glances at Michigan’s #3 ranking next to their name] if we’re being honest, Marquette really only has one chance to look great this weekend. Sunday might turn into pelting a brick wall with a lacrosse ball for 60 minutes — we’ll get into it — so that means Marquette has to make the most of the 60 minutes they’ll play on Friday afternoon to get themselves ready to go against league foes next week Saturday.

I have two goals for Marquette’s athletic department on Friday. Goal #1 is that I can devote a decent amount of attention to the lacrosse game at 3pm because the men’s basketball NCAA tournament game is clearly in control two hours after tipoff. Goal #2 is that women’s lacrosse is clearly in control of their game by the time I finish recapping the men’s basketball game. I’m not asking for much here, people. Just make my life as easy as you can.

Game #10: vs Central Michigan Chippewas (1-9, 1-0 MAC)

Date: Friday, March 22, 2024

Time: 3pm Central

Location: Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports with Scott Sudikoff and Eric Simon calling the action.

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 7-2 all time against Central Michigan. The Golden Eagles won the first three meetings, starting with a 17-4 contest in Milwaukee in 2016, and the two teams have met every year since then. That includes a pair of contests during the COVID protocol 2021 campaign, one of which was hastily scheduled. MU has also won the last three meetings, including 17-9 last season in Mount Pleasant.

Things have gone sideways in Year 2 for CMU head coach (and former Marquette assistant) Emelia Ward. Year 1 saw the Chippewas go 2-6 in non-conference play, 6-2 in in the MAC, win the conference tournament, and reach the NCAA tournament. That helped them get picked to finish second in the MAC this year.... and up until opening MAC play this past Sunday with a 9-8 win at home over Detroit Mercy, the Chippewas were winless in nine attempts this season. Some of those nine losses are understandable: 22-3 vs #7 Notre Dame? Yeah, sure. 13-7 vs #19 Colorado, hey, not so bad. 27-3 vs #3 Northwestern? Marquette knows what that’s like. 11-3 against #6 Michigan, lopsided but better than that Northwestern game.

If we’re just drawing comparisons between Marquette and CMU for this year, for this game: They beat Detroit Mercy 9-8 and needed to outscore the Titans 5-1 in the second half to do it. Marquette beat UDM 19-7, including 7-0 in the third quarter and a total of 13 straight unanswered goals.

A big question for CMU here is whether or no Skye DePrado is available. She did not play in the win over Detroit Mercy last week, but she had 17 goals in their previous nine games. That’s nearly two per game after putting in four against Lindenwood in the last game that she was in. If she’s not in the lineup against Marquette, then Sadie Hinkle is their leading scorer with 11 goals and six assists on the year. If DePrado is out, then the Chippewas are going to need a big day from Reagan Martinsen, who is coming off a hat trick against Detroit Mercy.

Alexa Martel is the expected starter in net for Central Michigan. She’s played every minute of CMU’s last three games and she’s gone the full run six times on the year in total. Martel is stopping nearly 43% of shots on goal, so a lot of CMU’s problems on defense are not related to what she’s doing...... but also she’s allowing 16.42 goals per 60 minutes. Without trying to be mean to anyone here, but I think a goal for Marquette here should be to chase Martel out of the game.

Game #11: vs #3 Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: Andy Glockner Memorial Bubble, Valley Fields, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Streaming: FloSports with Scott Sudikoff and Eric Simon calling the action.

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteWLax

Marquette is 1-2 all time against Michigan. The Golden Eagles won the first ever meeting, which was in Ann Arbor in 2014, but the Wolverines took the next two, one road, one home, in 2015 and 2016.

We can all admit that this was probably going to be a tough lift for Marquette all along, right? Michigan started the season at #12 in the preseason Inside Lacrosse/IWLCA poll, and knocking off top 15 teams, even at home, is hard, especially when you’re a team taking a step back from the best season in program history. There was a clue it was going to be much harder than expected when the Wolverines beat #4 Denver, 8-4, in Ann Arbor...... and then they followed that up with a 9-3 win over #13 USC out in Los Angeles seven days later. When two top 15 teams struggle to score seven goals in 120 minutes, well, it’s not great news for anyone else on the slate, right? 13-8 over the same ranked Colorado team that pulled away from Marquette in the second half. Okay, I see you, Michigan. 6-5 over #15 Penn last time out back on Saturday afternoon. Yeah, okay.

The thing to note here is that Michigan miiiiiiiiiight not be an offensive powerhouse. Lacrosse Reference has them as the 80th most efficient offense in the country, which is, y’know, not great when there’s 127 Division 1 teams. They are, however, The World’s Most Dangerous Defense, ranking #1 in efficiency. They’re allowing a goal on just 15.9% of possessions...... and that Penn team that they just slogged through 60 minutes with is #2 at 19.7%. That is a HUGE gap out at the margins. This game may be short on goals, so Marquette’s going to have to make the best effort out of whatever angles they get to shoot.

Those angles are going to be against Erin O’Grady, who has played all but about an hour stretched across two matches for the Wolverines. As you’d expect, her stats are completely absurd. It’s not that she’s only allowing 5.26 goals per 60 minutes. That 16% efficiency tells you a lot about what that number was going to look like. Here’s the wild one: O’Grady is stopping 65.7% of shots on goal. Yes, that is #1 in the country, yes, she is the only one in the country stopping more than 58% of shots on frame, yes, that is terrifying.

Speaking of terrifying, that’s kind of a good description for what Kaylee Dyer and Jill Smith are doing on the other end of the field. Marquette’s chances of staying with the Wolverines nearly completely depends on slowing those two down since they are shooting the ball nearly twice as often as anyone else on the team. Dyer leads with 30 goals, which is a hat-trick-per-game pace, while Smith is hot on her heels with 28. No one else on the roster has more than eight goals, so it’s something of an all or nothing situation. Caroline Davis has 11 of Michigan’s 47 assists on the season to help push her along to the third best point total on the team, but as you can tell, scoring off a pass isn’t exactly how Michigan is getting things done here.