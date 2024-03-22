Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Preview: at St. Bonaventure

Hey, remember when Marquette men’s lacrosse was 3-0 on the season? Hey, remember when 12 goals in the opener was Marquette’s worst offensive performance of the season?

Yeah.

Marquette’s on a five game losing streak since downing Detroit Mercy 22-8 on February 13th. Part of this is a hole of their own design, because sometimes these are the things that happen when you play #1 Notre Dame, #12 Michigan, and #8 Penn State.

Part of this is Marquette’s offense disappearing like so much ether evaporating into the air. Marquette has scored double digit goals just once during the five game losing streak and they haven’t managed to crack past eight in the last three. When you come up short against ranked teams, there’s a certain amount of shoulder shrugging that you have to do and chalk it up to the game. But when you follow up a 9-8 loss to unranked Utah with an 11-5 loss to unranked Bellarmine..... well, that’s time for some hard questions about what exactly is going on.

I mean this as respectfully as possible, but there is absolutely no reason for this single digit trend to continue past Saturday afternoon in New York. I say this with full memory of Marquette being unable to score 10 goals against a bad SBU team a year ago as well. But between that fact and the offensive struggles as of late, there should be more than just a little bit of motivation to pour it on against the Bonnies.

If not for that reason just for the sake of scoring goals.... but because Big East play starts next week. Not to get anyone riled up here, but Marquette’s two most winnable Big East games are in their first three contests. If Marquette wants to be in the conference tournament this year, they have to get a move on immediately, and that move on has to start with a big showing this weekend.

Game #9: at St. Bonaventure Bonnies (1-5)

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Time: Noon Central

Location: Marra Athletics Field Complex, St. Bonaventure, New York

Streaming: ESPN+

Live Stats: Sidearm Stats

Twitter Updates: @MarquetteMLax

Marquette is 1-0 all time against St. Bonaventure. The Golden Eagles picked up a 9-5 victory in Milwaukee last season in the first ever meeting after the Bonnies became a Division 1 program in 2019.

After the Bonnies went 1-13 last season with an 0-5 mark in Atlantic 10 play, it’s probably not a surprise that they were picked to finish last in the A10 again this season. That’s pretty much where this is going this year, as they’re 1-5 right now.... but it’s notable for Marquette that SBU is coming off of their win. Well, as much as one can be coming off of anything that happened 11 days earlier, I suppose. Back on March 12th, St. Bonaventure got out to a 9-3 lead at the half against Canisius and did a pretty good job holding the Golden Griffins off from there. The 12-8 final makes it look like it was a little bit more dramatic than you’d expect from a 9-3 halftime score, but the Bonnies were up 12-6 with three minutes left and only a late crosse to the face penalty let Canisius get closer.

St. Bonaventure hasn’t been getting kicked around by tippy top ranked teams, by the way. They’ve been losing mostly competitive affairs all year long, although 17-9 against the VMI team that they beat last season is probably one that they want back. That game was 9-3 at halftime and just kept getting worse, out to 12-4 midway through the third. You could make an argument that they were still alive after making it 13-9 with 14 minutes to go, but uh, yeah, didn’t score again after that.

Speaking of scoring, SBU does have three guys averaging two goals per game, so they’ve got threats for Marquette to worry about. Kellen Pulera is up to 16 goals on the year to lead the Bonnies, while Jake Kucinski (14) and Patrick Shanahan (12) are right behind him. Shanahan has the team high in assists with six, while Kucinski is the leader in points, edging out both guys at 19 with five helpers.

You know what? Goalie Cristofero Cucciuffo is doing pretty good between the pipes. Honestly, anyone stopping more than half the shots on frame — he’s at 51.5% right now — is doing a good job for his team. Now, because SBU is getting outshot 45-31 on average, Cucciuffo’s goals-against average is a disaster at 12.73 per 60 minutes. This does not seem to be his fault, largely speaking. SBU has a little bit of trouble getting it out of their end with more than 25% of their clearance attempts ending in a failure. Come on, do Cristofero some favors here, Bonnies!