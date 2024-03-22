One Half Was More Fun: #2 Marquette 87, #15 Western Kentucky 69

Well, the important thing is that YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are into the Round of 32 in the 2024 NCAA tournament. MU picked up an 87-69 victory over #15 seeded Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon, and we wait to find out who they will play in Indianapolis on Sunday.

However, it was a long strange trip to get there.

After about eight minutes of back-and-forth action as Marquette got used to playing with Tyler Kolek back in the starting lineup, they got things into gear as WKU started booting the ball around the building like they have been prone to do all season. A bucket from Kam Jones in the paint triggered a 9-2 Marquette burst that was capped by Jones, and the Golden Eagles were up eight right about midway through the first half. Another 6-0 spurt pushed the lead back up to nine, and it resettled there again, 28-19 with just under 8 to go, and it looked like Marquette was on the verge of breaking this game wide open.

And then Western Kentucky stopped turning the ball over, and Marquette let their intensity slip a little bit while they had some breathing room, and Western Kentucky got comfortable. Back-to-back threes from Dontaie Allen got them going, and Tyrone Marshall kept exploding for 17 first half points, and WHOOPS, WKU went up 32-31... and a 9-0 run for the Hilltoppers had them up 10, 43-33, with under two minutes before intermission.

24-5 run by the Hilltoppers. 19 point flip, up nine to down 10.

That’s extremely bad.

A split pair of freebies from Tyler Kolek — who 100% looked like he hadn’t missed a single second of time, by the way — and a bucket in transition from Ben Gold made it a seven point game at the half, and no, I don’t think anyone wearing blue and/or gold felt better about that.

With that said, those three points were the first three points in a 20-5 Marquette run that had the Golden Eagles up 53-48 with 14:35 left in the second half. I don’t know what head coach Shaka Smart particularly said at halftime, but given the ferocity that Marquette came out of the locker room with, it certainly seems like the message was something along the lines of “hey, do y’all wanna start playing like Marquette plays at some point today?”

Western Kentucky did not just roll over, by the way. A three from Noted Milwaukee Guy Don McHenry knotted the game back up at 55 just after the 12 minute mark, and the Hilltoppers were doing one hell of a job to keep this thing within two possessions for a good long while, and it was only a six point game with 6:40 to go. An and-1 from Stevie Mitchell — who was just here, there, and everywhere in this game — nudged the lead to nine and tripped off a 9-2 burst that got the margin into double digits. In fact, that run got stretched out to 16-4, and so the margin looks so much more like what Vegas thought the game was going to be as opposed to what it looked like for most of the game.

At the horn? Marquette won the second half 51-26 and just left absolutely zero doubt about what the result was. Like the headline says: One half was more fun.

Kam Jones was electrifying, going for a game high 28 points and knocking down five of his 10 long range attempts. Both Tyler Kolek and David Joplin put up double-doubles, with Kolek going points (18) and assists (11) and Joplin going points (13) and rebounds (11). Joplin had a quietly fantastic game across the board, adding three assists, two blocks, and a steal. Oso Ighodaro struggled with his shot, but he had eight rebounds, three assists, and five blocks, so we can just handwave away his four point day.

Up Next: Well, officially, we don’t know what’s next. It will either be #7 Florida or #10 Colorado, and that will definitely be on Sunday, but the rest is up in the air. As I type this, Florida has a 30-29 lead with six minutes left in the first half. The NCAA, CBS, and Turner Sports won’t make a decision on start times for everything on Sunday for a few hours, so keep your eyes and ears open....