Your 2024 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 23

How’s everyone’s brackets doing now that the men’s tournament is done with the first round? I’m doing better than I was last year, because I lost my national championship team before sunset of Day 1, thanks for nothing, Purdue.

But onwards to what’s on TV today!

Sweet 16 bids start getting handed out on the men’s side of the tournament, as this is Day 1 of the Round of 32. However, that does mean that we’re getting the “CBS does a one-game-on-at-a-time doubleheader, and then there’s multiple games once we’re 30 minutes into Game #3” thing. I’m not entirely sure why they do this since the fun of the first weekend is multiple games on at once. Perhaps it’s some sort of make good for CBS for bringing in Turner Sports to put all the games on instead of the way it was 20 years ago when you got regional coverage and that’s it?

In any case, cross your fingers that Arizona/Dayton and Kansas/Gonzaga are good games, because they’ll be the only men’s games on until 5pm Central time.

On the women’s side, it’s Day 2 of the first round. While there may have been twists and turns as to how we got there — hello to you, Iowa State’s 20 point rally — there was only one seed line upset for the entire day. That was #11 Middle Tennessee downing #6 Louisville, 71-69. Does that mean craziness is coming today for that tournament? As the fan of a #10 seed that’s tipping off at 3:45pm, I certainly hope that we’ll see some wildness in the bracket. All due respect to all the teams that worked so hard to be seeded well in the tournament, but we’re not here to watch you all succeed.

8 men’s games, 16 women’s games, an awful lot of basketball no matter how you slice it! Enjoy!

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for today, and all times are Central.

11:45am: #2 Arizona vs #7 Dayton, CBS

2:15pm: #4 Kansas vs #5 Gonzaga, CBS

4:30pm: #1 North Carolina vs #9 Michigan State, CBS

5:10pm: #2 Iowa State vs #7 Washington State, TNT

6:10pm: #11 NC State vs #14 Oakland, TBS/truTV

7:00pm: #2 Tennessee vs #7 Texas, CBS

7:40pm: #3 Illinois vs #11 Duquesne, TNT

8:40pm: #3 Creighton vs #11 Oregon, TBS/truTV

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the day, and all times are Central.

11:00am: #6 Tennessee vs #11 Green Bay, ESPN

12:00pm: #3 UConn vs #14 Jackson State, ABC

12:30pm: #4 Indiana vs #13 Fairfield, ESPN2

1:00pm: #8 Kansas vs #9 Michigan, ESPN News

1:15pm: #2 Notre Dame vs #15 Kent State, ESPN

1:30pm: #3 NC State vs #14 Chattanooga, ESPNU

2pm: #1 Iowa vs #16 Holy Cross, ABC

2:30pm: #6 Syracuse vs #11 Arizona, ESPN2

3:00pm: #5 Oklahoma vs #12 Florida Gulf Coast, ESPN News

3:30pm: #1 USC vs #16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, ESPN

3:45pm: #7 Ole Miss vs #10 Marquette, ESPNU

4:30pm: #8 West Virginia vs #9 Princeton, ESPN2

6:00pm: #7 Creighton vs #10 UNLV, ESPN News

6:30pm: #4 Gonzaga vs #13 UC Irvine, ESPN2

8:30pm: #2 UCLA vs #15 California Baptist, ESPN2

9:00pm: #5 Utah vs #12 South Dakota State, ESPNU