Marquette vs Colorado: Betting odds, spread, moneyline and more for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Thanks to a 28 point outing from Kam Jones, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is in the second round of the NCAA tournament for the second straight year! #2 seeded Marquette knocked off #15 seeded Western Kentucky, 87-69, on Friday afternoon, moving them on to the round of 32. Their opponent there will be #10 seeded Colorado, after the Buffaloes defeated #7 Florida in a wild 102-100 game that came after MU’s contest was wrapped up. CU’s KJ Simpson was the top scorer for them, getting 23 points on 7-for-12 shooting.

We’ll have a full preview a little later on today, but we wanted to take a peek at what DraftKings is saying about the game already. With the caveat that these things are always changing, Marquette is currently the wagering favorite, with the line standing at 3.5 on Saturday morning.

If you’re inclined to bet the over/under, that number is +/-147.5 right now, which would roughly mean the DraftKings betting system sees a score of 75-72 or thereabouts. Let that math guide your way, and please note that KenPom.com marks the projected score at 76-74 and BartTorvik.com says the same thing. If you’re a moneyline gambler, then Marquette is -166 and Colorado is +140.

