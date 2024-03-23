Get To Know A Marquette Men’s Basketball Tournament Opponent: Colorado

Name: University of Colorado Boulder

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Should have seen that coming, huh? Yeah, probably.

Founded: The school technically predates Colorado’s status as a state in the union. It was the territorial legislature that passed the bill to set aside the money for colleges, which included not just CU but also what is now Colorado State as well as Colorado School of Mines. That was in March of 1876, and Colorado did not join the union officially until August of the same year. Thus, we say “technically” because I’m pretty sure that you can’t just join the United States in less than five months. Kind of a process there, y’know? Classes began in September 1877.

University of Colorado Cañon City? Almost was! Boulder and Cañon City were the finalists, with one getting the university and the other getting the state prison. It might not have been a fair fight as Cañon City was already the home to the territorial prison.

Enrollment: 37,153 students in total as of Fall 2023. CU doesn’t say the numbers of undergraduates and so on according to this PDF that I’m reading, but 17.3% of that 37,153 are graduate students.

Notable Alumni: Five Nobel laureates, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize and the first elected female head of state in Africa as the president of Liberia from 2006 to 2018; Tom Hornbein, who developed a standardized breathing mask after climbing Mount Everest; Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times writer John Branch; actor Larry Linville, best known for his role as Major Burns on the television show version of M*A*S*H; ESPN talking head Chris Fowler; 18 astronauts, including Mercury 7 member Scott Carpenter and Apollo astronauts Jack Swigert & Stuart Roosa; actor Christopher Meloni, best known as Detective Stabler on Law & Order: SVU; Hardcore History podcaster Dan Carlin; Hamlin, Hamlin, and McGill lawyer Kimberly Wexler; Steve Ells, founder of Chipotle Mexican Grill; Trey Parker & Matt Stone, co-creators of South Park; Sports Illustrated back page icon Rick Reilly; and finally, Rae Carruth, former NFL wide receiver and murder conspirator.

Nickname: Buffaloes

Why “Buffaloes”? The always popular “student newspaper ran a contest” model is responsible here, with the contest in question taking place in 1934.

The Origins Of Ralphie, But First: Can I just say that the idea of having a live buffalo leading the football team out onto the field is completely and absolutely insane? Look, I get that the handlers and trainers and whatever other staff are all very smart and well prepared, and also that Ralphie is not a wild buffalo, per se. On the other hand, the National Park Service makes it VERY CLEAR when you visit a park that has buffalo that you are, under no circumstances, to go anywhere near the buffalo because they are incredibly fast for their size and incredibly dangerous as a result. This is WILD.

The Origins Of Ralphie: Having a live buffalo mascot at Colorado actually dates back to 1934, the same year as the newspaper contest. Students tracked down someone nearby with a buffalo calf and rented the calf for the day to stand on the sidelines of the final home football game of the season. They paid what had to have been an exorbitant sum at the time: $25. In 1966, the student government made the push to have a full-time live mascot, and Freshman Class Officer Bill Lowery’s father just happened to have a buffalo to donate. It’s unclear exactly how the buffalo ended up named Ralphie, but it’s been that way since 1967, and the current buffalo is Ralphie VI. Despite the indication of the name, Ralphie is always a female buffalo because of their smaller size and less aggressive nature. It takes five Ralphie handlers to run with her at every football game, and the 15 or so Ralphie Handlers every year earn varsity letters for their participation in the program.

What About The Guy In Suit Mascot? That’s Chip! Chip has been part of Colorado athletics since the 1980s. Chip once shot himself in the Li’l’ Chips with a T-shirt gun and had to be carted off the field.

All Time Series: Marquette leads 3-1, but the two teams haven’t met after all four games were played between 1984 and 1987.

Preseason Poll: Colorado was picked to finish fifth in the final year of the Pac-12 in the preseason poll after finishing eighth with a record of 8-12 last season.

KenPom.com Ranking: #21 after starting the season at #28.

BartTorvik.com Ranking: #22 after starting the season at #29.

This Season: Colorado started out the year 11-2, including a neutral site win over Miami that didn’t really hold up all season long as a great victory but was pretty good at the time. That also included a 2-0 start to Pac-12 play, but they then dropped their next three, all away from home, including at Arizona State and at Cal, neither of which was particularly heartening to the Buffalo faithful.

After a four game winning streak got them back to 6-3 in the league, the Buffs lost four of their next five, and I’m guessing things were not looking so hot in terms of NCAA tournament hopes at the time. However, they closed the season with six straight victories and that carried them into the conference tournament where they ended up with a 75-68 loss to Oregon.

That landed them in the First Four, where they went on a late 11-0 run to pick up a 60-53 win over Boise State to reach the Round of 64. Next up was a date with #7 seeded Florida, and that was a WILD game, not in terms of back and forth runs, but purely because 202 points scored and both teams hitting 100 is, by definition, wild. I thought Colorado had that game on lock with less than five minutes to go when they were up 94-81, and I switched away from watching Marquette’s next opponent to the end of the Auburn/Yale game.

IT WAS NOT OVER, FRIENDS. Florida went on a 7-0 run to slash into the lead, and Walter Clayton, Jr., went nuts with 16 points in the final four minutes. That includes a game-tying three-pointer with nine seconds left. That left just enough time for KJ Simpson to get this shot to fall, and “get this shot to fall” is 100% the only real description of what happened.

COLORADO HOLDS ON AGAINST FLORIDA!



WHAT A FINISH IN INDY!#MarchMadness @CUBuffsMBB pic.twitter.com/8XrT63AU2t — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2024

If you’re more of a visual learner, may I encourage you to go check out their BartTorvik.com page, because the default view of their Game Scores is incredibly helpful to see how up and down Colorado has been all season.

Stats Leaders

Points: KJ Simpson, 19.7 ppg

Rebounds: Eddie Lampkin, 7.0 rpg

Assists: KJ Simpson, 4.8 apg

Head Coach: Tad Boyle, in his 14th season in charge in Boulder and 18th as a Division 1 head coach. This is his sixth NCAA tournament appearance and just the second since 2016. He has a record of 298-182 at Colorado and 354-248 for his career.

Bigs? Eddie Lampkin is a terrific old school “yep, that’s a big dude” at 6’11” and 265 pounds. He doesn’t shoot threes at all and shoots 82% of his shots as at the rim shots according to Hoop Math. The TCU transfer from Texas is a great rebounder on both ends of the floor, coming in just outside the top 100 in term of offensive rebounding rate according to KenPom.com. He’s got some passing touch as well, chipping in 2.2 assists per game, but he’s also prone to turning it over with nearly 25% of his usage on the season getting handed to the other team.

That’s it, though. Freshman Bangot Dak is 6’11” and 180 pounds and has played in 22 games this season.... but only for a total of 156 minutes. Tristan Da Silva starts and plays 33 minutes a night, but he’s 6’9” and 220 pounds. Does that count as a big? Doesn’t feel like it, not while coming in second on the team in three-point attempts this season.

Shooters? Sweet Christmas, yes. Colorado is the sixth most accurate three-point shooting team in the country, connecting on 39.4% of their long range attempts this season. KJ Simpson, currently #10 in the KenPom.com Player of the Year rankings, leads the team in attempts at nearly five per game and he’s putting down over 44% of them. The aforementioned Tristan Da Silva’s right with him on attempt rate after missing three games in the middle of the season, and he is right on the team average for his shooting percentage.

Cody Williams doesn’t shoot it much, but he’s at 41%. Same for J’Vonne Hadley, but at 42%. Luke O’Brien shoots it about as much as those two guys put together, and he sinks just over 39%. To put it another way: Colorado had six guys play all but 10 minutes worth of their 200 minutes against Florida on Friday, and five of those guys — everyone except for Eddie Lampkin — can hit a three if you leave them open to shoot it.

The catch is, for whatever insane reason, Colorado doesn’t like shooting threes. They’re incredible at it, but they’re bottom 40 in the country at attempt rate. It’s not just this team, it’s Tad Boyle’s style. During his time at Colorado, the Buffaloes have never ranked better than #144 in the country in three-point attempt rate according to KenPom.com.

What To Watch For: It’s trite, but whichever defense figures the game out first is probably going to get the win here. Marquette and Colorado are both elite offenses with KenPom.com ranking them at #20 and #22 in efficiency respectively. They both shoot the ball well, although the types of shots they look for are different and Marquette might be in a bit of trouble if they bait the Buffaloes into a three-point shooting contest.

Now, ever so slightly, the defensive side of the floor favors the Golden Eagles, with KenPom ranking MU at #18 and Colorado at #43. It’s easy to draw the conclusion that MU’s defense is more likely to figure Colorado out as a result, but I don’t think that’s quite right. If CU forces Marquette into settling for shots instead of attacking, that’s enough to shake the Golden Eagles off their usually efficient methods.

Where the defensive battle clearly favors MU is ball control. Yes, Colorado’s going to have an edge on the glass, just like pretty much every other team that the Golden Eagles have played this season. But Colorado isn’t exactly careful with the ball. They’re a middle of the country team in terms of pace, and maybe that has to do with the fact that they’re coughing the ball up on more than 18% of their possessions and thus ending possessions a little faster than they really want to. We already mentioned Eddie Lampkin’s proclivity for turning it over, and freshman Cody Williams loses the ball on one-fifth of his usage as well. No one else in the rotation is a particular problem/possibility for Marquette to exploit, but when Marquette wants the opponent turnover rate north of 20% and Colorado’s more than happy to meet them more than halfway, that’s a notable advantage for the Golden Eagles.

Speaking of Cody Williams, we should probably highlight him a little bit. At a glance, you might be wondering why I want to feature a guy who has come off the bench for the last five games for the Buffs after starting in all of his other appearances this season AND missed 13 games this year. Well, the reason why is because Sam Vecenie over at The Athletic has Williams as a top 10 prospect for the NBA Draft this summer as of a Big Board he published right before the tournament started. It might seem a little weird that a guy averaging 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists is a tippity top prospect..... but we’re also the fanbase that saw Olivier-Maxence Prosper go from “yeah, he should obviously put his name in the draft to see what happens” to “uh, is he going to be a lottery pick?” in a couple of weeks last year. Sometimes it’s not about your stats, it’s about what you can do, and when you’re the younger brother of a guy already in the Association — Oklahoma City wing Jalen Williams — it does give you a little bit of an edge.

Colorado’s not exactly short on NBA prospects here, by the way. Vecenie has Tristan Da Silva at #35 and KJ Simpson — he of the top 10 KenPom POY ranking, remember — at #50 on the Board. It’s not unreasonable to think that Colorado is a team that has a win-loss record that doesn’t match up with their abilities. They’ve got three potential draft picks based on Vecenie’s outlook and they entered the Pac-12 tournament at #32 in KenPom’s rankings before sliding up into the top 25 by way of their four wins over the last week. But they’re 26-10 overall and a #10 seed and barely in the tournament for a reason. Maybe some of that is Williams missing a lot of time, maybe some of that is pieces just not fitting together 100% correctly all season long. But it might mean that CU’s ceiling is much higher than what you might expect from a #10 seed or a First Four team, and that makes them quite the dangerous opponent.