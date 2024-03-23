Marquette Rolls Over Central Michigan

Marquette women’s lacrosse needed a clean win. In general, they needed a quality full 60 minute performance, and with Central Michigan coming in with a 1-9 record, it felt like a game that the Golden Eagles could grab hold of, put up 60 straight minutes of good lacrosse against a team the stats and so forth said they could beat.

That’s pretty much what happened in the Valley Fields seasonal bubble, as Marquette got out to an early lead and then tacked on eight straight unanswered goals on their way to a 17-6 victory over CMU. Marquette is now 4-6 on the season.

Marquette made the most of their chances early in the game. At the end of the first quarter, the shots were favoring the Golden Eagles by a margin of just 9-6..... but the scoreboard read 4-1 in their direction. MU scored twice early to take a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish and then answered a CMU goal from Sandy Edwards with two more before the period ended. The two sides traded goals over the first half of the second quarter as Reagan Martinsen helped the visiting Chippewas stay within shouting distance at 5-3 with exactly eight minutes to go.

The response to that goal was an omen for where this game was going. CJ Meehan scored her sixth goal of the season just 26 seconds later, and that’s where the game shifted. Counting Meehan’s goal, MU scored the final four goals of the first half as well as the first four of the third quarter. They got a little bit of a boost by way of a CMU penalty right at the halftime horn that gave Tess Osburn the chance to score just 13 seconds into the period and that got the Golden Eagles off and running. Meehan ended the run just like she started it, and with nine minutes to go in the third, Marquette was up 13-3 and the running clock was activated by the 10 goal margin.

Remember when I said that the shots didn’t exactly tell the story of the first quarter? Yeah, they did in the second. Marquette won that period 17-4 with 12 shots on goal and the Chippewas had just one shot in the final 13 minutes of the quarter. That one shot turned into one of Brynna Nixon’s eight saves on the day, and any time you’ve got more saves than goals allowed in women’s lacrosse, you’re doing something right.

The running clock didn’t stay running for long as CMU scored twice to return things to normal rules, but that didn’t mean that they were challenging the Golden Eagles. In fact, head coach Meredith Black clearly made that point to her team in the fourth quarter. At the time, officially, CMU had scored three of the last four goals and cut the margin to 14-6. As we mentioned, this was a game that really called for Marquette to get 60 strong minutes out of, and it was clear that was the point of Black’s timeout. “We’re not going to let off the gas here,” etc., something to that effect. CMU never scored again, only shot once more and that was on a free position attempt, and MU tacked on three more goals just to put a stamp on the thing.

Hannah Greving goes into the books as your offensive leader for the day, putting up three goals and three assists to tie her career high in points...... set in 2020 against Central Michigan of all teams. Tess Osburn and Meg Bireley joined Greving in Hat Trick Town, and Bireley’s three strikes made her the eighth player in program history to record 150 career points.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: It’s a short turnaround, but at least Marquette will get to stay at home the whole time. They’ll be back in the seasonal bubble on Sunday afternoon for a Noon Central time start against #3 Michigan. The Wolverines are a perfect 10-0 on the year and coming off a 6-5 road win over then-#15 Penn a week ago.