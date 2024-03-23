2024 NCAA Tournament: #10 Marquette Falls Apart Late vs #7 Ole Miss

There’s two ways you can look at Saturday afternoon’s loss by Marquette women’s basketball in the first round of the 2024 NCAA tournament.

You could look at it as the better seeded team — #7 Ole Miss, in this case — asserted themselves when it mattered and pulled away late.

OR

You could look at it as the lower seeded team — #10 Marquette, in this case — did the thing that they’ve been doing with regularity for the last 10 weeks. They struggled to play 40 minutes of quality basketball and when the rubber hit the road, they came up short yet once again.

The fact of the matter is that this game was just sitting there for either team to grab control of for 32, maybe 33 minutes. For most of the game, Marquette’s six point lead in the first quarter and Ole Miss’ six point lead in the second quarter and with 1:43 left in the third was the furthest apart these two teams got. Marquette had a lead in this game as late as 5:25 left in the third quarter, with Rose Nkumu getting two of her career high 18 points on a layup to put the Golden Eagles up 41-40 at that point. A three-pointer from Nkumu made it a one point game in the final minute of the third period, and a late jumper from Ole Miss’ Madison Scott made it a three point game heading to the final session.

Marquette didn’t register a field goal in the fourth quarter until after the Rebels had taken the largest lead of the game, eight points, on a bucket in the paint from Scott. That was a three from Kenzie Hare with 6:34 to go..... and the Golden Eagles would not score again at all until there was less than three minutes to go and Ole Miss had gone up 11. With the game and yes, the season on the line, going back to the Rebels’ bucket right at the end of the third, Marquette got outscored 14-4 in a little over seven minutes. The final margin of the fourth quarter with everything riding on it? 18-9, and MU only got to nine because Liza Karlen hit a pointless three with 21 seconds to go.

On a day where Marquette didn’t get enough to win against a team nearly morally opposed to shooting three-pointers, the biggest names on the roster came up very short. Liza Karlen had 16 points on 7-for-22 shooting before that very late three-pointer, Kenzie Hare had 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting and four turnovers, and Jordan King was 1-for-7 to finish her Marquette career with just two points against five turnovers and four fouls, three of which she picked up in the first half.

Up Next: Nothing. Season’s over. With just three women who played today projected to return for the Golden Eagles next year, things could be very interesting in the near future.