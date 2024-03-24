 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Marquette vs. Colorado: How to watch Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

GAME THREAD TIME! All the info you need for the Golden Eagles and the Buffaloes!

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
Arizona State v Colorado Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #10 Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 13-7 Pac-12)

THE DATE: Sunday, March 24, 2024

THE TIME: 11:10am Central

THE LOCATION: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: CBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.

THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 58% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.4, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 17 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Clemson vs Baylor at 76.9.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 spg)
  • Kam Jones (17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
  • David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg)

COLORADO PROBABLE LINEUP

  • KJ Simpson (19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.6 spg)
  • J’Vonne Hadley (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • Luke O’Brien (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg)
  • Tristan Da Silva (16.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • Eddie Lampkin (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)

YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Basket Case by Green Day

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...