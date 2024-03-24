Marquette vs. Colorado: How to watch Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #10 Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 13-7 Pac-12)
THE DATE: Sunday, March 24, 2024
THE TIME: 11:10am Central
THE LOCATION: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
THE TELEVISION: CBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz on the call
THE STREAMING: March Madness Live
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.
THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at DraftKings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 58% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-74.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.4, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 17 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Clemson vs Baylor at 76.9.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)
- David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg)
COLORADO PROBABLE LINEUP
- KJ Simpson (19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.6 spg)
- J’Vonne Hadley (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Luke O’Brien (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg)
- Tristan Da Silva (16.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)
- Eddie Lampkin (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)
YOUR 90S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Basket Case by Green Day
