Marquette vs. Colorado: How to watch Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

THE VITALS: #2 Marquette Golden Eagles (26-9, 14-6 Big East) vs #10 Colorado Buffaloes (26-10, 13-7 Pac-12)

THE DATE: Sunday, March 24, 2024

THE TIME: 11:10am Central

THE LOCATION: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

THE TELEVISION: CBS with Kevin Harlan, Dan Bonner, Stan Van Gundy, and Andy Katz on the call

THE STREAMING: March Madness Live

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: NCAA.com because the NCAA is a bunch of galactic weirdos about live stats for some reason.

THE LINE: Marquette -4 from our friends at DraftKings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 58% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 76-74.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 78.4, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 17 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? Clemson vs Baylor at 76.9.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.8 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (17.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.3 bpg)

COLORADO PROBABLE LINEUP

KJ Simpson (19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.6 spg)

J’Vonne Hadley (11.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)

Luke O’Brien (6.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 apg)

Tristan Da Silva (16.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg)

Eddie Lampkin (10.6 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.2 apg)

