Your 2024 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 24

Hello and welcome to Sunday of the first weekend of the NCAA basketball tournaments!

On Saturday, the men’s side offered us good games with Oakland/NC State going to overtime and Creighton/Oregon going to double overtime in the very late window, Tennessee/Texas coming down to the wire, Iowa State rallying from a slow start to pull away from Washington State.... but at the end of the day, things went the way that they were supposed to go. Every single favored seed, even NC State, came away with the win.

The same thing happened over on the women’s side, although #9 Michigan went to overtime with #8 Kansas before falling and #12 Florida Gulf Coast was just three points short of #5 Oklahoma. The Ole Miss/Marquette game was a 12 point margin, but that was only the Rebels pulling away from the Golden Eagles in the final few minutes. But again: Every single favored seed won.

That brings us to Sunday’s final eight games in the round of 32 for the men and the first eight on that line of the bracket for the women. The men’s tournament will do that same thing they did on Saturday: one game at a time on CBS until about halftime of the third game of the day, then TNT, TBS, and truTV get involved for the rest of the evening. The women’s tournament knows what’s up, though: Starting at 11am, the first five games start at the top of each proceeding hour before two hour breaks for the final three games as a tripleheader on ESPN. I think it would be fun if they kept the hour by hour thing going because the top 4 seeds hosting gives us one game at every location today. No reason they can’t, but I get the television programming aspect of it.

Okay! Let’s get to the schedules!

Here’s the full men’s tournament rundown for the day, all times Central as always.

11:10am: #2 Marquette vs #10 Colorado, CBS

1:40pm: #1 Purdue vs #8 Utah State, CBS

4:15pm: #4 Duke vs #12 James Madison, CBS

5:10pm: #3 Baylor vs #6 Clemson, TNT

6:10pm: #4 Alabama vs #12 Grand Canyon, TBS

6:45pm: #1 UConn vs #9 Northwestern, truTV

7:40pm: #1 Houston vs #9 Texas A&M, TNT

8:40pm: #5 San Diego State vs #13 Yale, TBS

Here’s the full women’s tournament rundown for the day, all times Central, as always

11am: #2 Ohio State vs #7 Duke, ESPN

12pm: #1 South Carolina vs #8 North Carolina, ABC

1pm: #4 Kansas State vs #5 Colorado, ESPN

2pm: #3 LSU vs #11 Middle Tennessee, ABC

3pm: #3 Oregon State vs #6 Nebraska, ESPN

5pm: #1 Texas vs #8 Alabama, ESPN

7pm: #5 Baylor vs #4 Virginia Tech, ESPN

9pm: #2 Stanford vs #7 Iowa State, ESPN