Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Eventually Crushes St. Bonaventure

In a way, there was only about 25 minutes of lacrosse in Olean, New York, that mattered on Saturday afternoon, at least as far as the scoreboard was concerned. Given that the game was delayed by 40 minutes because of an electrical issue with the scoreboard, maybe it’s for the best that Marquette and St. Bonaventure didn’t give it much of a workout.

It was 3-1 Marquette after 18 minutes were played...... and then there was just one goal scored between both teams over the next 25 minutes. Then Marquette ran wild with four goals in four minutes, and by that point, the way things had been going, the game was over. Marquette had a 7-2 lead with 13:24 to play after a Devon Cowan man-up goal, and there wasn’t much that the Bonnies were going to do to catch up to the Golden Eagles. In fact, they had just one more goal to give, and quite honestly, we could debate whether or not the goal counted since it was immediately before the horn sounded to end the game. I think the MU Lax Facebook post version of describing Caleb Creasor’s day in net is the funniest way to say it:

I’m sorry, (two over the first 59:59) is just really funny.

Now at the end of the day, Marquette’s 8-3 win (8-2 over the first 59:59) is kind of a dominant performance. When you win an 11 goal game by 5 goals, you were pretty great. Ripping off four goals in less than four minutes to tilt the game in your favor when you had three goals through the first 42 minutes of the game...... that’s a “yes, but” situation. It’s great that Marquette did it.... but it’s troubling that they couldn’t do better than their three quick early goals against a Bonnies team that came in at 1-5 on the year. Specifically, it’s troubling because Marquette’s offense has been lost in the weeds for about a month now, and walking away from western New York with a 34-29 shots advantage isn’t exactly helping you think that they’ve figured it out.

This game was there for St. Bonaventure to steal it from Marquette, but the Bonnies being not particularly great, MU winning the ground ball battle 32-16, Luke Williams going 11-for-14 on draws, and Caleb Creasor making 11 saves is really the reason why the Golden Eagles are high fiving on the way home to Milwaukee instead of having to do some very serious introspection.

Carsen Brandt, Luke Blanc, and Devon Cowan all tallied two goals in the game, with Blanc’s goals coming as the two late in the third quarter to get the team off their scoreless streak. Blanc’s first one was almost so easy, it makes you wonder why it took MU so long to be able to put that play together.

Will Foster finds Luke Blanc on the crease for the first score of the third quarter. Cowan with the hockey assist. #WeAreMarquette pic.twitter.com/MA72dZiSsC — Marquette Lacrosse (@MarquetteMLax) March 23, 2024

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and ESPN+?

Up Next: Marquette starts off Big East play next week Saturday, and they start it off with a game that they have to win if they want to get to the four team conference tournament. They’ll be out in Queens for a road date with St. John’s, and that one will start at 11am Central time on March 30th. The Red Storm are 3-7 on the year after rallying from down 5-2 after the first quarter to beat Le Moyne on Saturday.