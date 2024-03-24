Outwit, Outplay, Outlast: #2 Marquette 81, #10 Colorado 77

It looked like they had them in the first half, not gonna lie.

But Colorado got to the Pac-12 title game and through the First Four and through the Round of 64 for a reason. #2 seeded Marquette had a lot going for them all game long, but they had to make play after play down the stretch against the #10 seeded Buffaloes to put them away for the 81-77 victory on Sunday afternoon. The win moves Marquette along to the Sweet 16, marking the first time that the Golden Eagles have won two games in a single NCAA tournament since the 2013 team reached the Elite Eight.

Marquette got out to a hot start, jumping out to an 8-2 lead on Colorado in the first two minutes of the game, and MU tearing it up in the paint in the first half was a big reason why they were cooking so well. They ended up shooting 13-for-15 inside the arc, using an array of players and an array of shot types to score in, around, and over the Buffaloes interior defense. Sometimes they were easy runouts like Stevie Mitchell pushing the margin to seven after an Oso Ighodaro steal, sometimes they were acrobatic in nature like Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek making use of their length to send their patented scoop shots home. Chase Ross, who had a great game overall, was the one who scored to push the margin into double digits for the first time with 11:39 left to go in the first half, and the lead would crest at 12 points before the first sign of trouble reared its head.

That trouble? Kam Jones’ second foul of the game, which came in a very silly fashion after a steal by J’Vonne Hadley with 6:47 left before the break. It looked for a moment like Marquette could absorb the loss of their talented guard from Memphis for a while, but the Buffs pulled the margin back down to just five when uber-talented wing Cody Williams scored with 3:50 to go. Marquette answered that punch and it was Jones of all people that provided the punctuation to the first half with a three-pointer with under a minute to play that went as the final bucket of the first 20 minutes and put MU up 45-34 at intermission.

And then he picked up his third foul just 47 seconds into the second half.

And then Tristan Da Silva and KJ Simpson rained in three-pointers, as the Buffaloes remembered that they’re pretty good at hitting the long range shot even if they don’t shoot it a lot. Three point game. They did it again, in the reverse order, and then Simpson tacked on another. Colorado by 1, 55-54, 14:41 to go, strap in folks, we’re going to be here for a while.

Marquette punched back, and a big sequence by David Joplin — layup, defensive rebound, monster dunk — made it MU by five, but somehow there was still over 11 minutes left. Time started to dilate like we were on the water planet in Interstellar. Marquette made plays, Colorado made plays, it felt like the clock was moving backwards somehow.

The good news is that it was Colorado countering Marquette instead of the other way around. MU would get an edge, CU would wipe it away..... but they couldn’t quite get the lead back. The last gasp for the Buffaloes may have come after Da Silva cashed a three-pointer with 4:02 to tie the thing back up at 74. Marquette came out of the under four timeout and Ross bombed in a monster three-pointer. After a two-point answer from Simpson, Joplin made up for a miss by blocking Simpson to get MU a stop, and suddenly the clock had drifted under a minute to go..... and Tyler Kolek staked the Golden Eagles to a three point lead with a bucket in the paint.

Marquette had fouls to give, so they gave them, and Williams drew a call.... but split a pair and there was just 21 seconds left AND Colorado had fouls to give. MU ran a series of fantastic actions to 1) keep the ball away from CU and burn clock AND try to free someone up for an easy basket to ice the game, but it ended up being Joplin at the line with seven ticks to go to pop in two freebies and send the Golden Eagles on to the regional semifinals in Dallas next week.

With 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists, Tyler Kolek became the first player since Jason Kidd in 1993 to put up 10+ points, 10+ assists and 5+ rebounds in back-to-back tournament games. Oh, and he did that in his first two games after taking three weeks off with an injury. SEEMS GOOD, even if his six (!!!) turnovers in this game were not ideal. Kam Jones ended up with 18 points and four rebounds in a foul-hampered 24 minutes, David Joplin added 14 points, 4 rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Oso Ighodaro played through what felt like a very not good game for him to end up with 10 points, four assists, and three steals. May we all have off days like those numbers in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

How about 12 minutes of highlights, courtesy of CBS and the NCAA?

Up Next: Marquette will return to the spotlight coming up on Friday when they take on #11 seed NC State in the Sweet 16. That game will be in Dallas at the American Airlines Center, and for now, since MU/CU was the first game of the day, the official start time and broadcast details are up in the air. The Wolfpack have won seven games in the last 12 days to win the ACC tournament just to reach the field of 68, and then knocked off Texas Tech and Oakland to advance to the Lone Star State.