Your 2024 NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide/Open Thread: March 25

If you stayed up late on Sunday night, you got some treats to wrap up the second day of the Round of 32 in the men’s NCAA basketball tournament and the first day of the same round for the women’s bracket.

Stanford and Iowa State went to an overtime shooters’ duel with just shot after shot after shot getting knocked down and a ridiculous 41 point outing from Kiki Iriafen. Over on the men’s side, a wild ending to Baylor/Clemson was followed up with an overtime thriller from Houston and Texas A&M including a buzzer beater from the Aggies to cap off their furious rally to force things to the extra session in the first place.

The Sweet 16 is set for the men’s tournament, and that will pick back up on Thursday evening. The women’s team still has eight more games to play in the Round of 32 to finish up setting up their Sweet 16 round that will get started on Friday. Every single favored seed won back on Saturday to get things to this point, so we’re getting, based on seed lines, the best possible games that we could get on Monday, starting at 1pm Central time with Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

The highlights for you, the Marquette/Big East fan, are UConn in action at 5pm CT and Creighton trying to pull an upset at 7:30pm. If you just want to see great players, well, then point your eyes at Caitlin Clark and Iowa at 7pm CT and JuJu Watkins and USC at 9pm.

Here’s the full women’s tournament schedule for today, with all times Central, as always.

1pm: #2 Notre Dame vs #7 Ole Miss, ESPN

3pm: #3 NC State vs #6 Tennessee, ESPN

5pm: #3 UConn vs #6 Syracuse, ESPN

5:30pm: #4 Indiana vs #5 Oklahoma, ESPN2

7pm: #1 Iowa vs #8 West Virginia, ESPN

7:30pm: #2 UCLA vs #7 Creighton, ESPN2

9pm: #1 USC vs #8 Kansas, ESPN

9:30pm: #4 Gonzaga vs #5 Utah, ESPN2