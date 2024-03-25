I Jinxed Marquette Women’s Lacrosse, And I Apologize

Have you guys heard of the observer effect? The science words for it are “the disturbance of an observed system by the act of observation.” Usually, this applies to something where the device being used to take a measurement of some sort has an impact on what you were trying to measure in the first place, like an air pressure gauge on a car tire letting out the tiniest amount of air before it gets a measurement or a glass thermometer absorbing some hot or cold energy before affecting the liquid inside of it.

Sometimes I think sports works this way.

A prime example of this is Sunday’s Marquette women’s lacrosse game.

Through no fault of head coach Meredith Black, top attacker Meg Bireley, or anyone else on the staff or roster, the NCAA scheduled the Marquette men’s basketball tournament game to start approximately an hour before the women’s lacrosse game against #3 Michigan at Valley Fields. The lacrosse had been scheduled at noon Central for months, the NCAA is the one that preempted my attention because postseason second round game is more important than regular season non-conference game. I particularly felt bad about it because I was planning on attending the lacrosse game in person, but the timing of the basketball game threw that out the window.

So Shaka Smart and friends finish up dispatching Colorado, I watch some post game interviews, and then I walk over to the computer to type up the recap right away, and as I open up Chrome, I remember that I have to go look at the women’s lacrosse score. I’m not expecting big things because it’s a 4-6 Marquette team that’s going through some things after the best season in program history a year ago against a top five ranked Michigan team that hasn’t lost yet this season. God bless everyone, but y’know, uphill climb out of the gate, right?

Marquette was beating #3 Michigan by a score of 11-8 in the middle of the third quarter.

I ran back to the living room and turned on FloSports to watch.

Marquette led 11-10 heading to the fourth quarter.

Michigan scored their 13th goal of the game off a Sofia Santana penalty with 9:26 left in the game.

Michigan won, 18-11.

Marquette didn’t score again after I turned the game on.

I may have affected the outcome by observing it.

In my defense, in retrospect, Michigan may have already started solving their problems by the time I turned it on. After the Wolverines jumped out to a 4-0 lead, getting all four in less than three minutes in the first quarter, Marquette poured it on. It was 5-2 after 15 minutes were gone and the Golden Eagles scored the first five goals of the second quarter for a 7-5 lead. CJ Meehan scored with seven seconds left in the first half to make it 9-6 MU at the break, and the first two goals after intermission were Marquette goals.

11-6 Marquette, 9:43 to go in the third, 11-2 Marquette run in less than 30 minutes of game time.

And that’s when Michigan’s run started. They had already scored the first two goals of a 12-0 run to close the game when I looked at the live stats. This can’t possibly be my fault, right? The Wolverine rally already started, that was just #3 Michigan remembering they were #3 Michigan, right?

Yeah, I think I jinxed Marquette here. My bad, I apologize.

Marquette was led by four goals from Meg Bireley here, and Leigh Steiner added a hat trick. Brynna Nixon made six saves before Black lifted her for the final five minutes or so. Were it not for the three stops she made in the first quarter, things could have gotten out of hand for the Golden Eagles much sooner.

Up Next: This was the non-conference finale, so Marquette takes their 4-7 record into Big East contests from here. First up on that list is a visit to UConn next Saturday. FloSports will have the streaming broadcast for an 11am Central time start. The Huskies are not having a fun time of things this season as they started Big East action on Sunday with an 18-9 loss to #13 Denver, and that dropped them to 4-5 on the year.